"It's more of a story between Kylian and the club" – Lucas Hernandez offers honest opinion on Kylian Mbappe transfer rumors

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lucas Hernandez has remained tight-lipped about Kylian Mbappe's summer transfer saga involving Real Madrid, showering praise on his new teammate in the process.

Mbappe, 24, was a subject of serious speculation throughout the summer following his decision to not extend his Parisians contract beyond 2024. However, he stayed on at the Parc des Princes after Lionel Messi and Neymar's respective exits to Inter Miami and Al Hilal.

After his team's 4-1 Ligue 1 victory at Lyon on Saturday (September 2), Hernandez was asked about his teammate's potential links to Real Madrid. He responded to CANAL+:

"It's more of a story between Kylian and the club. There have been a lot of discussions about that. But he's a top guy, a top player. For PSG and his teammates, it's better to have him with than against."

Mbappe, who turned his initial loan move to PSG from AS Monaco for €180 million in 2018, has cemented himself as an indispensable part of Luis Enrique's side over the years. He has helped them lift a total of 13 trophies so far, including five Ligue 1 titles along the way.

A right-footed centre-forward blessed with pace, dribbling and finishing, the 70-cap France international has opened the ongoing 2023-24 season on a stellar note. He has scored five goals in three matches so far.

Mbappe, who scored a staggering 41 club goals last season, is likely to make the most of the Parisians' latest summer business. He is set to play alongside the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Marco Asensio, Goncalo Ramos, and Bradley Barcola.

Hernandez, on the other hand, is set to form a fine partnership with the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner on PSG's left flank. The 27-year-old defender, who arrived in a €45 million switch from Bayern Munich earlier this summer, has started four games this term.

Real Madrid earmark 4 stars as alternatives to pursue in place of PSG's Kylian Mbappe

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid have prepared a shortlist of offensive targets to pursue in the summer of 2024. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is unwilling to spend €200 million to snap up Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid, who lost Karim Benzema on a free transfer to Al-Ittihad this summer, have identified Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, AC Milan's Rafael Leao, Napoli's Victor Osimhen, and Lille's Jonathan David as options. They are believed to keep a close eye on the aforementioned attackers' performances for their respective teams this campaign.

Vlahovic, 23, is considered to be the top choice at the Santiago Bernabeu, ahead of Osimhen. He was believed to be a sellable asset for the Bianconeri earlier this summer. However, the Serb stayed put and has scored two goals in three games so far this season.