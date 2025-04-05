“It’s is a strange question to ask” - Liverpool boss Arne Slot hits back at former Reds Michael Owen over UEFA Champions League comments

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has slammed club legend Michael Owen for his recent remarks regarding the Reds' season. The former England international made headlines by stating that winning just the Premier League this season won't be enough to call it a successful one.
Owen insisted that exiting the Champions League early and losing the Carabao Cup final could overshadow their Premier League win. However, the former Liverpool striker's comments were not taken kindly by skipper Virgil van Dijk and now Arne Slot has also opened up.
Slot insisted that Owen, being a former Liverpool player, should know what the Premier League win would mean for the club. The Dutchman also claimed that the domestic title should be the highest priority for a club who have won just one title in the last 35 years. Slot said, as quoted by GOAL:
“Let me understand it right, Virgil was a bit frustrated because it came across as it’s not enough to only win the Premier League? Michael did play for us, didn’t he? So he is aware of the fact that in 35 years we won the league once? There is your answer. If you can win the league with this club then, phew, nothing else matters I would say. If you do it 10 times in a row then I could understand that people say: ‘Oh but you only win the Premier League.’"
The Dutchman added:
"If [Manchester] City only won the Premier League then I could understand people saying: ‘It’s not a good season for City.’ But if, at this club, you can compete for it and let alone win it, then it is a strange question to ask in my opinion. If Virgil has this opinion as well then I agree with him.”
Liverpool are edging closer and closer to their historic 20th league title as they lead the table by 11 points with a game in hand. They take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday, April 6, where they could go 14 points clear of Arsenal. The Merseyside giants are set to go level with Manchester United with 20 league titles to their name.
Liverpool keen on in-demand striker set to be available for free: Reports
Liverpool are reportedly keen on Lille striker Jonathan David who looks set to become available on a free transfer this summer. As reported by Empire of the Kop (via TEAMtalk), the Reds have already approached the 25-year-old representatives.
David is one of the most coveted names in the transfer market right now, with a host of top clubs across Europe eyeing his signature. Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham United are all among his admirers.
David joined Lille in 2020 from Gent in a reported €30 million deal and has been exceptional for Les Dogues since. He has scored 107 goals in 225 games while producing 27 assists and helped Lille secure two major trophies.