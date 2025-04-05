“It’s is a strange question to ask” - Liverpool boss Arne Slot hits back at former Reds Michael Owen over UEFA Champions League comments

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has slammed club legend Michael Owen for his recent remarks regarding the Reds' season. The former England international made headlines by stating that winning just the Premier League this season won't be enough to call it a successful one.

Ad

Owen insisted that exiting the Champions League early and losing the Carabao Cup final could overshadow their Premier League win. However, the former Liverpool striker's comments were not taken kindly by skipper Virgil van Dijk and now Arne Slot has also opened up.

Slot insisted that Owen, being a former Liverpool player, should know what the Premier League win would mean for the club. The Dutchman also claimed that the domestic title should be the highest priority for a club who have won just one title in the last 35 years. Slot said, as quoted by GOAL:

Ad

Trending

“Let me understand it right, Virgil was a bit frustrated because it came across as it’s not enough to only win the Premier League? Michael did play for us, didn’t he? So he is aware of the fact that in 35 years we won the league once? There is your answer. If you can win the league with this club then, phew, nothing else matters I would say. If you do it 10 times in a row then I could understand that people say: ‘Oh but you only win the Premier League.’"

Ad

The Dutchman added:

"If [Manchester] City only won the Premier League then I could understand people saying: ‘It’s not a good season for City.’ But if, at this club, you can compete for it and let alone win it, then it is a strange question to ask in my opinion. If Virgil has this opinion as well then I agree with him.”

Ad

Liverpool are edging closer and closer to their historic 20th league title as they lead the table by 11 points with a game in hand. They take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday, April 6, where they could go 14 points clear of Arsenal. The Merseyside giants are set to go level with Manchester United with 20 league titles to their name.

Liverpool keen on in-demand striker set to be available for free: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Lille striker Jonathan David who looks set to become available on a free transfer this summer. As reported by Empire of the Kop (via TEAMtalk), the Reds have already approached the 25-year-old representatives.

Ad

David is one of the most coveted names in the transfer market right now, with a host of top clubs across Europe eyeing his signature. Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham United are all among his admirers.

David joined Lille in 2020 from Gent in a reported €30 million deal and has been exceptional for Les Dogues since. He has scored 107 goals in 225 games while producing 27 assists and helped Lille secure two major trophies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More