"It's a team to compete to be champions of the Premier League" - Newcastle United star makes bold statement about the club's ambitions 

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes believes that the club will be competing for the Premier League title in the future. The Magpies strengthened significantly in the January transfer window and the Brazilian midfielder believes that further strengthening in the summer will allow the club to compete at the highest level.

Guimaraes was one of the new arrivals in January. The Brazilian was signed from Lyon for a reported £40 million and has seamlessly adapted to life at Newcastle United. Speaking to Globo, the midfielder stated that the club can become serious Premier League title contenders if they continue to invest in the squad. He said:

"Next season I believe we will strengthen very well to seek, who knows, a spot in the Champions League, in the Europa League. From now on, it's a team to compete to be champions of the Premier League. I believe a lot in the project and I hope that everything works out as it was passed on to me."

Eddie Howe's side had been part of a relegation battle for most of the season. But they have since gone on an eight-game unbeaten streak following strengthening the side during the January transfer window. This change in form has lifted them to 14th in the table, nine points above the relegation zone.

"I'm enjoying it too much here" - Guimaraes on life at Newcastle United since coming to the Premier League

Guimaraes also spoke about how he has adapted to Newcastle and the Premier League and how he has been welcomed by the fans. He said:

"The guys here have already made music, shirts with my photo. Shirt with several pictures of me. If I give a backward pass, it's 'Bruno! Bruno! Bruno!'" he continued. “When I scored, the guys wanted to invade the field. It's been too cool, I'm enjoying it too much here."

“At Newcastle I've done everything. In the first three games I played in different positions. In the first, we played with two in the middle. In the second, we played with two midfielders. Then I played first man. I can do all the functions, I'm happy, but if I have a preference, I'd rather be second wheel. But I can also play first."

