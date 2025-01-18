“It's more a team problem” - Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim throws support behind 21-year-old star over goal drought and Old Trafford struggles 

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has defender striker Rasmus Hojlund amid his struggles for goals this season. The Denmark international has scored just twice in 16 Premier League games this season and has been subject to criticism.

Hojlund had a game to forget against arch-rivals Liverpool in the Red Devils 2-2 draw at Anfield on January 5. The Dane missed a one-on-one chance to score against the Reds but his shot was saved by Alisson Becker.

The former Atalanta striker has come under fire from the majority of the Manchester United fans and some pundits for his poor finishing. However, Ruben Amorim has offered his support towards the 21-year-old. The Portuguese manager said, as quoted by GOAL:

"I think it's a team problem. You can see it. It's not just from now, it's from the past. So we have clearly a lack of goals and a lack of threat. When you threaten the opponents, the opponents maybe don't press you so high. So everything is connected."

"All the players have moments in this season. I think when we started this journey together, Rasmus was the player that was always scoring. So he can come back in the next game, we will see," Amorim added.

Amorim has suggested that the entire Manchester United team have a lot of areas to improve on. He added:

"But I think it's more a team problem than a Rasmus problem. This is something that you can see from the past. We were in the past a team of transition and we still are. You can feel it. To create chances in the final third, we struggle a lot."

"But for that, I think it's the most - I said it before the game - the most difficult moment to train is against low blocks, trying to create situations. So I think it's a team that feels more joy to play, waiting for the play and then in transition creating problems. So it's something that we have to change. To change we need training. So to have time to change, also we need to win games, we try to do that," the manager added.

Expectations were massive from Hojlund when he joined Manchester United from Atalanta in 2023 for a reported £72 million. He has scored 23 goals in 68 appearances for the Red Devils while providing three assists.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim opens up on Antony's future

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has admitted that he wants to keep hold of Antony during the winter transfer window. The Brazilian winger has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this month but Amorim has claimed that he wants the former Ajax star to stay.

The United manager said, as quoted by Tribal Football:

“Like I said, I want to keep my players. I’m focused on this, these players. I don’t know what is going to happen. This window, we’ll see, but he did a good job."

Antony has failed to live up to his massive £85 million price tag. The winger has made 95 appearances for Manchester United till date, scoring just 12 goals and producing five assists. This season, he has one goal to his name in 13 appearances.

