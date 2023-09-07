"It's time to enjoy life by drinking a few beers" - Real Madrid flop Eden Hazard seemingly drops massive retirement hint 

Eden Hazard may have dropped the biggest clue thus far that he is set to retire following his Real Madrid exit earlier this summer.

The Belgian attacker's future is uncertain after he was released by Los Blancos. He endured a dismal spell at the Santiago Bernabeu following a club-record €115 million move from Chelsea in 2019.

Hazard managed to make just 76 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists in his four years at Real Madrid. The veteran attacker is viewed as one of the most disappointing transfers in the La Liga giants' history.

The 32-year-old announced his international retirement shortly after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. There has since been speculation regarding the player also retiring from club football.

Hazard was followed by a crew for a new documentary titled 'Believe' which is based on his Belgium national team. He is seen in one clip perhaps hinting he could be set to call time on his career (via football.london):

"It's time to enjoy life by drinking a few beers."

The Belgian was viewed as one of Europe's best attackers when he joined Madrid from Chelsea. He had become a Stamford Bridge hero during his seven years with the Blues. He bagged 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 games across competitions.

Should Hazard bring an end to his career he will do so as a UEFA Champions League winner, two-time Premier League champion, two-time La Liga champion, and one-time Ligue 1 champion.

Hazard's former teammate claims the Belgian let his career die at Real Madrid

Toni Kroos was scathing when assessing Eden Hazard's Madrid spell.

Hazard's time at Real Madrid will not be held in high regard by fans and seemingly his former teammate Toni Kroos. The German hit out at the Chelsea hero for allowing his career to die out while at the Santiago Bernabeu. He said:

"We had another player who came for a lot of money and basically let his career die. It was a lot of money, I think everyone would say that wasn't a good transfer."

The former Belgium international became the club's most expensive signing in history when he joined from Chelsea. He currently sits joint 15th in the list of the all-time most expensive signings.

At the time the money spent seemed reasonable given his spectacular displays for the Blues. He finished his spell with the Premier League giants with a man-of-the-match performance in a UEFA Europa League final triumph over Arsenal.

However, injuries soon took hold and plagued the entirety of his spell at Real Madrid. The fact that Los Blancos were willing to release him rather than allow him to see out his contract speaks volumes.