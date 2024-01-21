"It’s tough for him and I feel for him" - Dwight Yorke weighs in on Manchester United star's performances, urges club to part ways with him

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke recently opened up on Antony's situation at the club and urged the Red Devils to offload the Brazil international. The 23-year-old has been largely underwhelming following his £86 million move to Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer of 2022.

Antony has struggled to make any kind of impact at Manchester United. The Brazilian attacker is yet to either score or assist a single goal this season despite playing 22 games across all competitions.

Dwight Yorke has claimed that he feels for the winger as he struggles to live up to his massive price tag. However, he insisted that the Red Devils need to offload underperforming players like Antony while they can. The three-time Premier League winner said, (via centredevils):

"Players like Antony will understand they’re not performing as they should. It’s tough for him and I feel for him, but it’s both his and the club’s responsibility if things don’t work out."

Yorke added:

"The club has to move these players on as quickly as possible or else they’ll find themselves in the same position every year – having average players signed to long contracts and not contributing what we expect of them."

Following his high-profile move from Ajax in 2022, Antony had a below-par debut season at Manchester United, scoring eight times and providing three assists in 44 games across competitions. However, his form has been even worse this season as he has yet to score or assist despite playing 1234 minutes across competitions.

Ben Foster opens up on Marcus Rashford's form at Manchester United

Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster believes Marcus Rashford should remain a starter for Manchester United despite his struggles in front of goal. Rashford's form has fallen from a cliff this season following a career-best outing last term.

The 26-year-old scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 games across competitions last season. However, the England international has scored just four goals and provided six assists in 26 appearances this season.

But Ben Foster thinks that despite his poor form this season, Rashford needs to start for Manchester United every week. He insisted that the Red Devils have no one else to fill in for the Englishman.

He told That's Football's YouTube channel:

"At the minute you've got to start him. Man United have got nobody else and a confident and firing Marcus Rashford is a player. He hasn't been on form lately. A good goal at the weekend, he played well. He looks a bit more confident even though when he got brought off he didn't look very happy whatsoever. A good firing and confident Marcus Rashford has to start."

Rashford signed a new five-year deal with Manchester United in July 2023, committing his future to the club until 2028. He was also linked with a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain following a fantastic last season.