"It's a tough one" - Shaun Wright-Phillips makes prediction for PL encounter between Liverpool and Manchester City

Former England international Shaun Wright-Phillips has made a prediction for the upcoming Premier League encounter between Manchester City and Liverpool on April 1.

Both sides have dominated English football over the last few years but the Reds have not been at their best this campaign. They are sixth in the league table while City are second.

Meanwhile, the Premier League returns after the international break with a titanic clash between Jurgen Klopp's side and Manchester City at the Etihad.

Wright-Phillips, who had two memorable spells with City, has tipped his former club to beat the struggling Merseyside giants. He told Betway:

"It's a tough one but I'm going to say City. Liverpool seem to be getting some kind of form and consistency all of a sudden, and being City's luck it just so happens that they're playing them next."

He also insisted that defender Nathan Ake, who has been impressive for the Cityzens this season, must be at his best to stop Mohamed Salah. Wright-Phillips said:

"If he plays, I think the way Ake has been defending that left-back area since Cancelo left, not many people have got anything out of him. One of the best wingers in the Premier League right now, Bukayo Saka, both times he's come up against Ake, he hasn't really done too much."

He added:

"For Liverpool, Salah is always going to be a dangerous player because if you give him half a yard, he will score, but Salah is not on Salah form. I would honestly say if that matchup happens I would put my money on Ake. If we can keep Salah quiet, it doesn't make the game easy because Liverpool have fantastic players, but it makes it easier."

Wright-Phillips has claimed that City are likely to dominate the midfield area which could eventually help them win the game. He added:

"Liverpool have also got some key players missing within that midfield. [Stefan] Bajcetic, I think he’s a fantastic central midfielder at just 18. He controls the ball, controls the game, goes forward and does a lot, so they are missing key players in key areas. For me, I think City win that midfield battle and win the game."

Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish urge Liverpool target to join them at Manchester City

Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish have reportedly urged Reds target Jude Bellingham to make a move to the Etihad.

As revealed by journalist Ben Jacobs in his Caught Offside column, Pep Guardiola's side are looking to beat Liverpool for the Englishman's signature.

In his Caught Offside column, he wrote:

“Liverpool have always been braced for another Premier League rival to seriously enter the race, and Manchester City are now the ones to watch. Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish have both told Bellingham to join."

He added:

"Bellingham is not necessarily swayed by what friends or teammates think, but every little bit of input only adds to the intrigue over a potential transfer. From what I am told, Bellingham will score his next move quite dispassionately – as Haaland did when he joined Manchester City."

Bellingham is one of the most coveted players in Europe right now and has been a subject of interest from the Merseysiders, Real Madrid, and Manchester City.

