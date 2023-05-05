"It's a tough, tough game" - David Seaman delivers prediction ahead of Newcastle vs Arsenal

Arsenal legend David Seaman believes his former team will come away with a point when they visit St. James' Park to take on Newcastle United this weekend.

The Gunners will meet the Magpies in the Premier League on Sunday, May 7. Mikel Arteta's side desperately need a victory to keep pace with league leaders Manchester City. The Citizens will take on Leeds United at home a day earlier in a game they are expected to win.

However, Seaman feels Newcastle, who have won five of their last seven league matches at home, will be a difficult proposition at St. James' Park. As a result, the Englishman believes the game on Sunday will end in a 1-1 draw. He said on the "Seaman Says" podcast (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘This was always going to be a really tough game. Going to St James’ Park, especially now, is mega hard.

‘‘It’s going to be difficult for Arsenal but they have got to end this season on a high. They need to get back to what we were used to, playing well and getting results. If they go to Newcastle and get a result there they will shut a lot of people up.’’

The former goalkeeper, who played 521 times for the Gunners and kept 219 clean sheets, concluded:

‘‘But it’s a tough, tough game so I’m going to go for a 1-1 draw. I think Arsenal fans would be happy with that.’’

Arsenal were notably unable to beat Newcastle in the reverse fixture at the Emirates in January this year. They had to settle for a 0-0 draw despite taking 17 shots (four on target) and recording 67% possession.

Arsenal look for consistency while Newcastle aim to continue recent surge

Arsenal have been one of the stories of the season, sitting atop the Premier League standings for virtually the entire campaign. However, they have slipped in recent weeks, allowing Manchester City to move a point clear at the top with a game in hand.

The Gunners drew three games in a row against Liverpool, West Ham United (both 2-2) and Southampton (3-3) prior to their all-important clash with City. Mikel Arteta's side, with very little momentum on their side, were no match for Pep Guardiola's machines, who thrashed their challengers 4-1 at the Etihad.

Arsenal returned to winning ways in their last game, but will undoubtedly face a difficult task against an upbeat Newcastle United side.

The Magpies will enter this contest on the back of wins in their last three league matches, scoring 13 times across those games. They lost 3-0 to Aston Villa prior to that, but had won five in a row before that defeat.

Eddie Howe's team are in third place and close to sealing a top-four finish, holding a six-point lead over fifth-placed Liverpool. A win at St. James' Park on Sunday should help them put one foot in next season's UEFA Champions League group stages.

