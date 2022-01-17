"It's true that I had a serious offer" - Renato Sanches reveals PSG interest before leaving Bayern Munich for Lille

LOSC Lille midfielder Renato Sanches has revealed he had an offer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during his stint at Bayern Munich, but the Bavarians rejected it.

Sanches found it hard to adjust to life in Germany after a big money move from Benfica. He made just 35 appearances for the club in the Bundesliga across three seasons.

The Portuguese playmaker was eventually sold to Lille after a loan spell at Swansea City. Sanches has recaptured some of his old form while in France which has once again made top clubs take notice of his abilities.

Sanches recently revealed he had an offer from PSG, but Niko Kovac, the Bayern Munich manager at the time, did not want him to be sold, saying:

“It's true that I had a serious offer of PSG. My club and my former coach, Niko Kovac, didn't want to let me go. This is now part of the past. Being here can revive me. Find the top of world football, Lille can offer me this opportunity. I need to play, I have to keep working.”

He added:

“My objective is to find the selection for the next Euro. This is also why I joined LOSC. Playing Germany and France is a challenge and I hope to take it up.”

Sanches is ready for another big-money move after revealing past PSG interest

Renato Sanches was a youngster when he moved to Bayern Munich and failed to shine as the move came too quickly. However, the midfielder has matured as a player at Lille and helped them to a Ligue 1 title in 2021. His impressive performances led to an international call-up to represent Portugal at Euro 2020.

Sanches' top displays for Lille last season have also led to interest from elsewhere as Arsenal and Barcelona were among several clubs interested in signing him last year.

Still only 24, Sanches is yet to reach his peak years as an athlete and is likely to have big-money offers on the table in the near future.

renatosanches @renatosanches35 We learn and move on... I continue to grow for the better We learn and move on... I continue to grow for the better

Although Lille have struggled this season following the departure of several players from their title-winning season, Sanches has continued to impress. The midfielder has made 16 appearances across all competitions so far.

Also Read Article Continues below

His season has been blighted by injuries, but he will hope for a better second half of the season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra