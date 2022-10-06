“It’s not true” - Pep Guardiola rubbishes claims that Erling Haaland has a specific Real Madrid release clause in his Manchester City contract

Pep Guardiola has denied claims of Erling Haaland having a release clause in his current Manchester City contract that would allow him to join Real Madrid on favorable terms in the future.

Former Malaga president Fernando Sanz recently claimed that Haaland's deal with City has an "exit clause" with "very beneficial conditions" for Real Madrid.

The striker, who joined the Citizens from Borussia Dortmund this summer, has been in sublime form for the English giants. He has already scored 19 goals in 12 appearances across competitions for the Etihad Stadium outfit.

The former Dortmund star found the back of the net twice in City's 5-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday night (October 5).

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



His 12th goal in 8 games for Man City. 🤯 ERLING HAALAND GETS HIS BRACE.His 12th goal in 8 games for Man City. 🤯 ERLING HAALAND GETS HIS BRACE. 👀His 12th goal in 8 games for Man City. 🤯 https://t.co/HXZd7vYG1K

Following the victory, Guardiola played down reports of Haaland having a special clause in his contract, adding that the Norwegian is happy at Manchester City.

Guardiola was quoted as saying by reputed journalist Sam Lee:

"It's not true. He has not got a release clause for Real Madrid or any other team. It's not true. That's all I can say. Absolutely not [it is not annoying]. There are rumours and people talk, and you cannot control it. We always have to worry about what we can control.

"The important thing is he can adapt really well, I have the feeling he is happy here. We tried with him and all of them, the people who stayed here, and made them happy. This is the most important thing. What's important is he's happy and settled perfectly and incredibly loved by everyone. This is the most important thing."

Los Blancos were interested in signing Kylian Mbappe and Haaland this summer (as per Marca), but neither move materialized. While Mbappe signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, Haaland joined Manchester City.

Real Madrid plan to sign Manchester City's Joao Cancelo next summer, Erling Haaland in 2024 - Reports

Real Madrid have set their sights on signing the Manchester City duo of Joao Cancelo and Haaland over the next two years.

According to Diario AS, Los Blancos are willing to make a move for City's Portuguese right-back Cancelo next summer. Meanwhile, a humongous transfer move is being prepared by the Spanish giants to sign Haaland in 2024.

Haaland could be a potential replacement for Karim Benzema, who will turn 35 this December.

Poll : 0 votes