“It’s not true” - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti rubbishes surprise Luka Modric claim ahead of Real Betis clash

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has shut down surprise claim about Luka Modric ahead of their LaLiga clash against Real Betis. The upcoming match is scheduled for March 1, at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

Modric recently opened the scoring in Real Madrid's last league match against Girona, which ended in a 2-0 win for Los Blancos on February 23 at Santiago Bernabéu.

During the post-match press conference, Ancelotti heaped praise on the Croatian star and said (via Managing Madrid):

"Modric is a gift to football. He should continue as long as he wants. He does what he does very well. We have been lucky to have a legend with us. Football is a gift for his seriousness, quality and professionalism."

However, Modric did not feature in Madrid's Copa del Rey semifinal clash against Real Sociedad on February 26 after being named on the bench. Soon after, several reports claimed that the 39-year-old midfield maestro is no longer capable of playing two consecutive matches.

While speaking to the press ahead of Real Madrid's upcoming LaLiga match, Carlo Ancelotti dismissed these claims about Luka Modric, and mentioned that the veteran is in good shape. The Italian manager said (via @FabrizioRomano on X):

"It’s NOT true that Luka Modrić can’t play 2 games in a row as he’s 39. Luka can play 2 games in a row without any problem. He's fine, well trained, very good physically. The data we have show he is very well prepared to play."

Luka Modric has featured in 39 matches for Real Madrid this season, while registering four goals and six assists.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's upcoming clash against Real Betis in LaLiga

Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on Real Madrid's upcoming clash against Real Betis in LaLiga. While speaking in the pre-match press conference, the 65-year-old manager mentioned that his squad is a good place as are the opponents while highlighting the importance of performing well on Saturday.

The Italian tactician said (via Managing Madrid):

"We are coming into this game with good momentum, as is Betis. They are a well-trained opponent and have quality, both individually and collectively. It is a game with a lot at stake."

"The momentum is good. In the last few games we have brought in fresh legs and it has worked. It is not only our absences that are worrying us, but also the strength of our opponent. It is a game where anything can happen,” added Ancelotti.

Real Madrid have a good historical record against Real Betis, who are currently seventh in La Liga. Los Blancos have 77 wins to their name in 140 matches against Los Verdiblancos, who have managed 31 victories. The rest of the 32 games ended in a draw.

