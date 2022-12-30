"It's his turn" - Xavi confirmed Barcelona's 4th captain 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has confirmed goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen as the new fourth captain of the side.

Gerard Pique's retirement in mid-season opened up a vacancy for the armband and Ter Stegen has now been assigned the role.

Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that the German goalkeeper has become the fourth captain after spending eight years at the club.

The Blaugrana boss has acknowledged Ter Stegen's influence in the dressing room and has claimed that he deserves the honor. Xavi said, as quoted by Reshad Rahman:

"Barça's fourth captain is now Marc-André ter Stegen. He's been here for many years, he has an influence in the dressing room and I think it's his turn. He deserves it."

Ter Stegen will join Sergio Busquets and his two deputies Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba in the captaincy group.

barcacentre @barcacentre Xavi: "Barça's fourth captain is now Marc-André ter Stegen. He's been here for many years, he has an influence in the dressing room and I think it's his turn. He deserves it." Xavi: "Barça's fourth captain is now Marc-André ter Stegen. He's been here for many years, he has an influence in the dressing room and I think it's his turn. He deserves it."

The Germany international joined Barcelona in 2014 from Borussia Monchengladbach for a fee of just €12 million.

He made an immediate impact at Camp Nou. He was part of the Blaugrana's treble-winning side in 2014-15 under Luis Enrique alongside now-manager Xavi Hernandez.

He has won a total of 15 trophies during his time at Barcelona, including four La Liga titles and one Champions League.

Ter Stegen has made a total of 346 appearances for the Catalan giants to date and has kept 140 clean sheets in the process.

At international level, the Barca keeper has had to be content with mostly being the backup for Manuel Neuer for Die Mannschaft.

The Barcelona No. 1 has been excellent this season, having conceded just five goals in 14 La Liga outings.

Barcelona cool interest in La Liga star

Barcelona could reportedly end their pursuit of Athletic Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez if they manage to extend Marcos Alonso's stay at the club.

The Blaugrana were heavily linked with a move for Martinez last summer but cooled off their interest following Jules Kounde's arrival from Sevilla.

They were tipped to bring the Spaniard to Camp Nou in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer when his Athletic Bilbao contract expires.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Marcos Alonso via IG: "How it was and how it's going! Thank you everyone for your bday wishes!" Marcos Alonso via IG: "How it was and how it's going! Thank you everyone for your bday wishes!" https://t.co/wrdpmmYj8F

However, Xavi Hernandez is having second thoughts over Martinez as he is convinced that Alonso can play as a centre-back when required.

Alonso has become a key player for the Catalan giants since his move to Camp Nou on a free transfer following his contract termination with Chelsea.

The Blaugrana are ready to offer Alonso a contract extension as his current deal is set to expire in June 2023.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes