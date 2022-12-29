 Barcelona cool interest in La Liga star after being convinced 32-year-old can adapt to new position: Reports 

Barcelona could end their pursuit of Athletic Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez if they end up extending Marcos Alonso’s stay in Catalonia, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has claimed (via Barca Universal).

Barca were heavily linked with a move for Martinez last summer, but the rumors died down after Jules Kounde's arrival from Sevilla. It was reported that the club would look to bring in Martinez as a free agent when his Bilbao contract ends in June 2023. According to Mundo Deportivo’s report, there has been a change in Barca’s plans as they are now convinced of Alonso’s ability to play as a left-center-back.

The former Chelsea man has become an integral part of Xavi’s system, producing competent performances whenever called upon. Not only has he added depth at left-back but he has also proven his mettle as a convincing left-center-back in times of need.

This has prompted the Blaugrana to contemplate giving him a contract extension as Alonso’s current deal is set to expire in June 2023. Discussions are yet to be held between the two parties and the length of the new contract also remains unclear. If an extension is signed, Barca could reportedly end their interest in Martinez once and for all.

Barca’s finances are less than ideal, and they need to be as frugal with their resources as possible. With Martinez nearing a contract extension with Athletic, they could choose to ignore the temptation of signing him and maintain faith in Alonso.

Xavi has Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia, and Ronald Araujo as center-back options. With Alonso being the fifth option to play in the heart of the defense, Barcelona are reportedly not keen on signing a replacement for the recently-retired Gerard Pique in the January transfer window.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Marcos Alonso via IG: "How it was and how it's going! Thank you everyone for your bday wishes!" Marcos Alonso via IG: "How it was and how it's going! Thank you everyone for your bday wishes!" https://t.co/wrdpmmYj8F

Barcelona will be without star striker Robert Lewandowski in Saturday’s Catalan Derby

Barcelona will not be able to count on Robert Lewandowski when they square off against Espanyol in their first La Liga match since the 2022 World Cup on Saturday, 31 December.

The Pole has to serve a three-match domestic ban and will miss clashes against Espanyol (La Liga), Intercity (Copa del Rey), and Atletico Madrid (La Liga) as a result.

Lewandowski was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in a 2-1 win over Osasuna on 8 November. He was set to serve a one-match ban but his disrespectful attitude towards referee Jesus Gil Manzano after the red card saw him receive further sanctions.

The former Bayern Munich man should be available for selection in Barcelona’s Spanish Supercup clash against Real Betis on 12 January.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes