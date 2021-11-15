“It’s unbelievable” – Bastian Schweinsteiger impressed by Tuchel's revolution at Chelsea

Chelsea's success under Thomas Tuchel has drawn praise from German legend Bastian Schweinsteiger. Tuchel joined Chelsea in January this year and has already delivered the UEFA Champions League at Stamford Bridge.

Schweinsteiger has little football experience in the Premier League as well, having played for Manchester United. While comparing the progress of the two sides (Chelsea and Manchester United), he said:

“In my eyes, United are still in a progress, which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also mentioning. But, for me, it’s taken too long. In my eyes, other teams, especially City and Chelsea (have progressed quicker).”

Praising Tuchel for the football played by Chelsea, the former Bayern Munich midfielder added:

“You can see the impact which Thomas Tuchel has on the Chelsea team. It’s unbelievable because he knows exactly what the players need to perform, which kind of football they play. They have a strategy, they have a DNA, they have possession and they also score goals. They have more (control) in the game.”

Tuchel has been perfect for Chelsea so far

Chelsea have been one of the better sides in Europe since the arrival of Tuchel. He has made the team difficult to beat and has managed to fit in the new signings together with the academy boys at the club.

Tuchel's previous job at Paris Saint-Germain ended with the German boss getting fired in December 2020. It was unseen by many since PSG were at the top of the league and had made it to the finals of the Champions League the season prior to that.

However, PSG's decision came back to bite them hard as Tuchel took Chelsea to Champions League glory in his very first season as the Blues boss.

Can Tuchel guide Chelsea to Premier League glory?

Tuchel will also know that expectations have increased this season with Chelsea now expected to compete for the Premier League trophy as well. The Blues are indeed well placed at the moment. They are on 26 points after 11 games, three points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tuchel will face a tough test after the international break. Chelsea will playing Leicester City and Manchester United in back-to-back games in the Premier League. If Tuchel can guide Chelsea through a tricky festive period, the Blues will be the favorites for the league title.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra