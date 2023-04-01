"It's unfair" - Journalist hits back at Barcelona star's father after disappointing Xavi comments

Spanish journalist Ferran Correas has said that Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez and the rest of the coaching staff are far from happy with Ansu Fati's father's comments.

Ansu Fati's father Boti made headlines by lambasting Xavi for not giving his son enough playing time. In an interview with COPE recently, as quoted by Football Transfers, he said:

"I don't know why Xavi does not play Ansu. He must have his reasons. Ansu isn't disgusted with him, as Xavi was always his idol. But me, I'm very angry as a father."

Correas has said that Boti's comments have not gone down well with Xavi Hernandez and the rest of the Barcelona management. Correas added that the Barcelona coaching staff believe it's unfair of Ansu Fati's father to criticise Xavi for his son's lack of playing time.

They reportedly believe that the Spain international has been given enough chances to impress recently by the Blaugrana manager, but he has not been able to impress. Correas said, as quoted by Football Transfers:

"Bori Fati's words have caused some disappointment with Xavi and the rest of the of the coaching staff. They believe it's unfair as they continue to believe in the player and have shown that in recent weeks with the chances they have given him in the absence of Lewandowski or Dembele."

Xavi also opened up on Boti's comments, responding:

"He is calm and focused. I only care about him, neither his father nor his surroundings. I have also experienced similar situations; he is suffering for his son, and I understand him. He's a great person, and he knows what I'm saying. I watch him (Ansu Fati) train, and he looks great. I have confidence and total faith in Ansu. I have spoken a lot with him, and I have met many times as with many other footballers. I am the first one that I want him to succeed."

Ansu Fati was regarded as one of the finest prospects when he emerged at the scene at Barcelona as a youngster. However, the Spaniard has not quite flourished as was expected of him, as he has been troubled by injuries. Fati has failed to catch the eye this season, scoring just six goals and providing three assists in 38 games across competitions.

Barcelona outcast wanted by Premier League duo

Barcelona are reportedly ready to offload American full-back Sergino Dest, who's set to return to the Blaugrana after his loan spell with AC Milan ends this summer.

As claimed by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Milan have decided against signing the full-back permanently following his underwhelming loan spell at the San Siro.

Premier League sides West Ham United and Crystal Palace are believed to be monitoring Dest's situation closely. The American has made just 14 appearances for Milan this season, failing to make an impression under Stefano Pioli.

