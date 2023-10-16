"It’s the way they understand the game" - Cesc Fabregas snubs Chelsea as he names his favourite Premier League teams to watch

Former Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has snubbed the Blues when asked to name his three favorite Premier League teams to watch. The retired Spanish midfielder chose Manchester City, Arsenal, and Brighton & Hove Albion as his top three picks.

He lavished praise on the Seagulls for their playing style and even compared them to his old Gunners side under legendary manager Arsene Wenger. Fabregas told The Mirror:

“It’s the way they [Brighton] understand the game. They know when to slow it down, when to quicken up when to find the right spaces. They know the right timing of when to attract players and to then accelerate.How many times do we see them playing short, short, short and then [Solly] March and [Karou] Mitoma attacking the spaces and scoring in behind? They understand football in a way I love and believe it should be played.”

The former Chelsea midfielder added:

"It reminds me of how we played in a certain way. It’s quick, sharp football and so unpredictable. If you press them high they will get you in behind, if you press them low they’ll keep playing short and find spaces. It’s very interesting and De Zerbi is someone I’m learning so much from.”

He further stated:

"Arsenal use that 3-1-3-3 formation - which is six players in front of the ball. It’s about the coach trusting their defenders to be quicker, faster and recover the ball. Then they can play a little bit more attacking football. But you could see the difference when [William] Saliba was playing and got injured [last season]. Mikel will tell you himself that it’s not the same way they can play.”

Chelsea are currently 11th in the Premier League table. The Blues have won only three of their eight league encounters this term.

"I’m not sure" - Pundit wants Chelsea target not to join the Blues

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has advised Napoli star Victor Osimhen not to join the Blues this January transfer window. The pundit insists that the Nigerian striker has alternatives who are interested in his services and are in better positions in their respective leagues.

Hislop said on ESPN (as quoted by the Daily Post Nigeria):

“If I’m Victor Osimhen and the exit door is open in January, right now, I’m not sure Chelsea is the club I want to go to. Right now, you look around world football and there are a number of clubs who are in desperate need of a striker."

He added:

“If you continue looking at English football, Manchester United have Højlund but Osimhen is in a different category. There are a number of clubs that you absolutely can go to and not just if you’re looking at English football, never mind Chelsea. There are a number of clubs in a better position that you can go to.”

Osimhen has been linked with the Blues and Real Madrid and has attracted interest from the Middle East. The Nigeria international is currently not on good terms with Napoli, which makes an exit this January increasingly likely.

The Serie A outfit posted a video on their official TikTok account disparaging the striker and mocking him for missing a penalty.