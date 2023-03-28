"It's a whole other level" - Thibaut Courtois hails Real Madrid as the 'best club in the world' despite stints with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois recently claimed that playing for Real Madrid is special. While the Belgian custodian has also represented Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at club level, he termed Los Blancos as the best team in the world.

Courtois spent the budding stages of his career playing for Los Rojiblancos on loan from Chelsea. He made 154 appearances for the team across competitions from 2011 to 2014, keeping 76 clean sheets. He joined the Blues from Genk in 2011 and was their starting keeper from 2014 to 2018.

However, Courtois recently told Vanity Fair magazine:

"I am lucky to have played with great teams such as Atletico Madrid and Chelsea, but Real Madrid is the best club in the world. Wherever you go, everyone recognises you and congratulates you if you have just won a title. It is another level."

Since his 2018 move, Courtois has made 213 appearances for Los Blancos, keeping 84 clean sheets. When quizzed about his relationship with club president Florentino Perez, Courtois said:

"We get along well. He's the president and he wants us to win. I love his style. He's very close to everyone."

Speaking about Perez, Courtois further said:

"He's asking a lot of everyone, but he's a great president, he's achieved everything, but it's not that we talk to each other on WhatsApp - he laughs - but we talk before and after matches."

Courtois is set to take on his former club Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. The first leg between the two teams will take place on April 13 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sergio Aguero shared his prediction for Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

The UEFA Champions League last-eight clash between Los Blancos and Chelsea is set to be a blockbuster affair. Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero recently shared his prediction for the tie.

The Argentine told Stake (via Sports Brief):

"I can’t just ignore the past and present of Real Madrid – they are the likely winners of this tie. Granted, Madrid is tried and true in these kinds of matches. Their history – and recent showings – prove as much. They’ll be the toughest of oppositions."

Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table with 56 points from 26 games. They trail league leaders Barcelona by a massive margin of 12 points.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are tenth in the Premier League. Graham Potter's team have only 38 points on the board after 27 league games.

