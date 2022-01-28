"It is no secret that Real Madrid want Kylian Mbappe" - Toni Kroos comments on Mbappe's potential transfer 

Toni Kroos has become the latest Real Madrid star to fuel Kylian Mbappe's move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The German claimed it was 'no secret' that Madrid are looking to sign the Frenchman and added that the club always want to bring in the best players.

Los Blancos have been chasing Mbappe for the last year, but PSG are reluctant to sell him. The Ligue 1 side are desperate to keep their star forward but his contract in Paris expires at the end of the season.

Reports suggested there were two offers made for the PSG forward last summer, with the last one said to be around €180 million. Speaking to Spain's public TV channel TVE, Kroos confirmed Madrid's interest in signing the PSG star. He said:

"It's no secret that Real Madrid want him and are interested in his signing. He's a top, top player and we always want the best players in our club."

Karim Benzema confirms Kylian Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe's desire to join Real Madrid has been confirmed by the PSG star after Karim Benzema spilled the beans. The Los Blancos forward recently claimed his compatriot was keen on a move to Santiago Bernabeu and told L'Equipe:

"He [Mbappé] said it himself, he wants to see and experience something else. He will play for Real Madrid some day, I don't know when but he will come. It's just a matter of time."

It was not the first time Benzema had spoken about a possible move.

Earlier in the season, the Madrid star said:

"All the big players want to come one day to Real Madrid, so I hope that he [Mbappe] can do so quickly, if he wants to leave PSG - who are also a good team. He's a good player as he has already shown. For his young age, he knows how to do everything. These are the players that I love, who know how to take a touch to do something meaningful."

"He is a player who one day or another will play for Real Madrid. We get on very well and I would like him to already be with me in Madrid. I don't know what will happen [with his future], but Mbappe would be welcome at Real Madrid. He is a player who has all the qualities to be a Madrid player in the future," he added.

Real Madrid are confident of signing the PSG striker on a free transfer this summer. However, the French giants are pushing for him to pen a new deal and stay in Paris for longer.

