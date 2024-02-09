"It doesn't seem like a great idea" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hits out at plans to try Blue cards in football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not in favor over plans to introduce a new blue card in football.

According to The Guardian, the blue card will be used against players against dissent and cynical fouls which see them sent to the sidelines for 10 minutes.

Klopp, however, is not a fan of his proposed new rule in football. The German tactician said that he has never liked any new proposals from the The International Football Association Board (IFAB) officials during in his managerial career.

The Liverpool manager, however, is open to giving the new blue card a short. According to the aforementioned source, the new colored card could be first trialed in next season's FA Cup.

Speaking to the press ahead of their game against Burnley, Jurgen Klopp was quoted as saying the following (via CentreGoals on X):

"If they want to try it, I have no problem. It doesn't seem like a great idea. I don't remember when these officials brought us a great idea, if they even had one."

According to The Guardian, the blue card will sit alongside the already existing yellow and red cards in football. Similar to the yellow card, two blue cards will also result in a red card which will force a player to leave the pitch. A blue and a yellow card will also result in a red card.

It is perhaps also worth mentioning that the 2023-24 season will be Jurgen Klopp's final as a Liverpool manager. The 56-year-old tactician announced last month that he would the Reds after spending almost nine years at the club.

Jurgen Klopp will go down as one of Liverpool's greatest managers in their modern history. The former Borussia Dortmund tactician guided the Reds to all major accolades, including the UEFA Champions League title in 2019 and the Premier League title a year later.

Jurgen Klopp could leave Liverpool on a high this season

There is a very real possibility that Klopp would bow out of Anfield will more silverware to his name. Liverpool are still in contention to win four trophies this season.

The first opportunity for Klopp to win a trophy this year would come at the end of this month when his side take on Chelsea in the League Cup final at Wembley.

The Merseyside outfit are also top of the Premier League standings after 23 games. They have picked up 51 points and are two points clear of second-placed Manchester City who do have a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp's side are also in the fifth round of the FA Cup and in the Round of 16 stage of the UEFA Europa League this season.