“It seemed as if the referee wanted an autograph from Neymar” – RB Leipzig coach claims big clubs are “favoured” by officials after draw with PSG

RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch has hit out at the referee in their game against PSG and claimed Andreas Ekberg acted as if he wanted an autograph from Neymar. The German side's manager added the refs were biased towards the big clubs in the Champions League.

PSG drew 2-2 at RB Leipzig in the Champions League, but the Bundesliga side believe they should have won the game. The German side took the lead early in the game but needed a stoppage-time penalty to level things up.

After the draw, Jesse Marsch was not a happy man and took shots at the referee from the game. Andreas Ekberg has been accused of being biased towards PSG and acting as if he wanted an autograph from Neymar.

"I have the impression that referees decide in favour of the big teams instead of the small ones. It's hard to get respect from the refs. It seemed as if the referee wanted to get an autograph from Neymar!"

'RB Leipzig deserved to win against PSG'

Jesse Marsch and Peter Gulacsi were unhappy with the two points dropped and felt RB Leipzig deserved to win the game. They were proud of the performance, and the manager said:

"We should have won that game. It's a shame that we didn't take the chances, but I'm very proud of the boys. The start was very strong but then we made it hard for ourselves. Despite that, it was a big step in the right direction. If we'd have increased our lead, it would have become difficult for PSG. After conceding the goals, we lost our confidence. At halftime, I said that we need to fight. The work is very good, but the results aren't good enough. We have to continue and stay strong!"

Speaking to the club's official website, the RB Leipzig goalkeeper said:

"When you're 2-1 down and score in added time, of course you're happy. But if you look at the whole game, there was definitely more in it for us."

RB Leipzig have failed to qualify for the next round but can make it to the Europa League if they beat Club Brugge and the Belgian side lose their game against PSG.

