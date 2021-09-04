'It is a shame that he went to PSG': Erik Lamela rues Lionel Messi's Barcelona departure

Lionel Messi left Barcelona for PSG last month. It has apparently disappointed his Argentina team-mate Erik Lamela. The former Tottenham Hotspur winger joined Sevilla this summer. He was hoping to face Messi in La Liga this season.

While speaking about Lionel Messi, Erik Lamela said:

"Lionel Messi is the best in history, different from all the others. It’s a shame that he went to PSG, it would have been nice to face him. Although I already played against him while at Tottenham."

Sevilla announce signing of Erik Lamela from Tottenham Hotspur. https://t.co/heHcX40LpC — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 26, 2021

The former Tottenham Hotspur attacker also revealed that Sevilla and Barcelona tried to sign him when he was just 12 years old.

He recounted:

"Sevilla wanted to sign me when I was 12 years old. I came to play a tournament in Spain and we won the final against Seville. Someone from the club saw me and wanted to bring me. They also contacted Barcelona."

Erik Lamela joined Sevilla from Tottenham Hotspur this summer in a swap deal that saw Bryan Gil move in the opposite direction. Even though the Argentine is disappointed he won't be facing Lionel Messi, he is happy with his new club.

It took Erik Lamela just over 30 minutes into his Sevilla debut to score more goals (2) than he did in the Premier League for the whole of last season (1).



What a start 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NqvvukqjOz — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 16, 2021

He added:

"Luckily I got off to a good start. We have taken seven points out of nine. I have changed my scene to get to a new club, it is another challenge. I didn’t play much last year. But now I feel happy and when one is happy things usually go well."

Erik Lamela and Lionel Messi share the Argentina dressing room

Lionel Messi opens a new chapter at PSG

Lionel Messi cut ties with Barcelona this summer and opened a fresh chapter in his iconic career by joining PSG. The Argentine made his debut appearance for the French giants last weekend. He came on as a substitute for Neymar in the 2-0 triumph over Reims.

He is expected to lead an attacking line consisting of players like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi. PSG are keen to win the coveted Champions League crown for the first time in their history this season.

Lionel Messi has won the Champions League four times with Barcelona. He was instrumental in every title-winning campaign for the Blaugrana. His last Champions League win at Nou Camp with Neymar. PSG will be hoping to see the duo combine again to bring the Champions League to Paris.

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Diptanil Roy