"It was a short-term fix, for the fans, for the share price" - Roy Keane's comments on Cristiano Ronaldo resurface amid reports of Manchester United exit

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane's past comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's signing have recently shown up amidst recent reports of a potential exit for the forward.

Keane had stated in May that the Portuguese was brought in for share prices and fans but the Red Devils needed a proper solution in the attack.

The 37-year-old forward re-joined United from Juventus last summer. He became the club's top scorer last season, scoring 24 goals in 38 matches. However, the Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League, missing out on the Champions League for next season.

According to Sky Sports, this is one of the reasons why the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has asked the club to let him leave if they receive a good offer.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window, according to The Times. Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window, according to The Times. 🚨

Amidst these reports, Keane's comments from May have flared up about the former Real Madrid man. He said on Sky Sports (via Manchester Evening News):

"It was a short-term fix, for the fans, for the share price. But he has still scored the goals. Manchester United have bigger problems than Cristiano Ronaldo. I just think with the goals that he has got, his performances, warrants staying at the club. But Manchester United have to get players around him, they have to get other strikers in, there has to be competition for places."

He added:

"If the leading goalscorer, the man you are depending on, is 37 years of age then that is certainly not good but I would certainly be holding onto Ronaldo.

"There might be a conversation that needs to be had about the way you are going to play or that you are not going to be playing week in and week out. But why would you get rid of a player who scores that many goals? I don't see the logic in it."

While the Portugal captain had a decent individual season, players around him like Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho struggled massively. They failed to produce any form that could help the club.

Manchester United are yet to make any signings so far this summer. As per the aforementioned Sky Sports report, this is another reason for their talisman's desire to leave.

Chelsea could sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via Give Me Sport), Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly and Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes have made contact for a potential transfer.

In this regard, Romano said:

"At the moment, I would mention Chelsea because it's true Jorge Mendes had contact with Todd Boehly and we know Todd is taking care directly of all the transfers for Chelsea, so they've been offered this possibility to discuss about Cristiano. But Chelsea have not followed up with a proposal or something like this for Cristiano Ronaldo."

Squawka @Squawka COMPARED: Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku both returned to their former clubs in 2021/22:



◎ Games: 38-44

◉ Goals: 24-15

◉ Assists: 3-0

◉ Price: £12.8m-£97.5m



Chelsea signed the wrong Serie A goal machine. 🥴 COMPARED: Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku both returned to their former clubs in 2021/22:◎ Games: 38-44◉ Goals: 24-15◉ Assists: 3-0◉ Price: £12.8m-£97.5mChelsea signed the wrong Serie A goal machine. 🥴 https://t.co/75H7GKJhNr

The Manchester United forward's signing could make sense for Chelsea as they struggled to finish last season.

Their top scorer in all competitions was Romelu Lukaku with just 15 goals. The Belgian has now re-joined Inter Milan on loan.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far