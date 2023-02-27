“It shows they care” – Roy Keane admits he liked Casemiro arguing with Manchester United star despite Carabao Cup final win

Manchester United legend Roy Keane was surprisingly pleased with the argument between Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes after the Red Devils' Carabao Cup title win on Sunday, February 26.

While analyzing the Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup final on Sky Sports, Keane suggested that he liked the argument between the two United midfielders as it showed they cared.

Here's a video of the Red Devils duo during the celebratory walk:

Football Daily @footballdaily Casemiro & Bruno arguing after winning the Carabao Cup Casemiro & Bruno arguing after winning the Carabao Cup 😅 https://t.co/DDa1xsGfgl

"Are they arguing there? Yep, maybe. I like that. I don't know what they're arguing about, but it shows they care," Keane said.

While it was unclear what the discussion between them was, some fans suggested it was because Bruno missed a late opportunity to further increase Manchester United's lead.

The Portuguese had several options to pass the ball to, but he decided to take the shot himself.

"We want more" - Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes after Carabao Cup win

Manchester United won their first trophy of the Erik ten Hag era by defeating Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. Casemiro opened the scoring with a header in the 33rd minute before Marcus Rashford doubled their lead four minutes later.

After the win, Bruno thanked the fans for their support, telling the club's official website:

“It’s always incredible to be a Red, it doesn’t matter if you win or not, it’s always incredible. You see the support they [fans] give us in difficult moments, and now it’s time for them to have some joy also because they’ve been behind us through the worst and now they deserve this. They deserve to be in this position with us."

He added:

“It’s been amazing [to win the Carabao Cup]. First trophy of the season, but we want more. We want more. This is not enough for this club, we want and we need more, because, for our standing, we need more.” He also added added: “For me, it was about winning trophies. Finally we did it, but I want more. I want much more.”

The Red Devils are still active in the other three competitions, namely the Europa League, FA Cup, and the Premier League. They next face West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes