"It shows you what he thinks about him" – Jamie Redknapp suggests Mauricio Pochettino is not a big fan of Chelsea defender

Ex-Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp has asserted that Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is not a fan of young right-back Malo Gusto.

Pochettino, who was named as the Blues' manager ahead of the ongoing 2023-24 season, decided to field four centre-backs in his side's recent EFL Cup contest. He ignored Gusto and handed Axel Disasi a start at right-back in their quarter-final win against Newcastle United.

During a chat on Sky Sports, Redknapp was asked to offer his honest thoughts on Pochettino's decision to pick four central defenders in his latest lineup. He said (h/t HITC):

"He hasn't got a choice really. Normally, you would want to go with Reece James and Ben Chilwell, [but they are out injured]."

Asked if Pochettino should have picked Gusto, Redknapp responded:

"He could do that. But I guess it shows you what he thinks about him."

Gusto, who joined Chelsea from Lyon for a fee of over £30 million earlier this year, replaced Levi Colwill at left-back in the 46th minute of his team's recent clash. The 20-year-old completed 46 of 50 passes, and won one tackle and five of eight duels during 45 minutes of action.

So far, the Frenchman has assisted twice in 13 matches for Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino remarks on Christopher Nkunku debut in Chelsea's EFL Cup victory

After Chelsea's 4-2 EFL Cup win on penalties against the Magpies, Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino was asked to remark on Christopher Nkunku's club debut. He replied (h/t football.london):

"We are talking about players that are young, players who arrive and suffer an injury. Now they meet the team, then they meet the competition. They need time to start to perform to get the best form. That is sometimes, everyone can judge, yes, you are going to play but the most important is in which form?"

Pochettino, who replaced summer arrival Nicolas Jackson with Nkunku in the 69th minute of his team's EFL Cup last-eight triumph, continued:

"The expectation is to see the best Nkunku. The problem is we need time for him to perform in the way we expect. One thing is to be available, another is to perform in the way we expect. Too much pressure on him, day by day we are pushing him to arrive as soon as possible to his best to try to help the team."

Nkunku, who recently recovered from a knee injury, could start his first contest for Chelsea during their league visit to Wolves next Sunday.

Before arriving for around £52 million in the summer, the 26-year-old registered 70 goals and 56 assists in 172 matches for RB Leipzig.