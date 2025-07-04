“It was something on the pitch then it got transferred” - Nemanja Vidic names the only Manchester United star he had a bust-up with

Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic has revealed that he had a burst up with Anderson during their time together at Old Trafford. The Serbian defender joined the Red Devils from Spartak Moscow in January 2006 for a reported £7m fee.
Anderson, meanwhile, arrived a year later from Porto in the summer of 2007. The two shared the pitch 113 times for the Premier League giants, winning 82 games and losing just 18.
Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap, Vidic stated that the rift started on the pitch and transferred to the dressing room.
"At Manchester United, I had one bust-up in the changing room and that was with Anderson. It was something on the pitch then it got transferred to the dressing room. It was no big deal," said Vidic.
Vidic, who is often hailed as one of the best defenders in Premier League history, forged a rock-solid partnership with Rio Ferdinand at Old Trafford. The Serbian went on to register 300 appearances for the Red Devils, even chipping in with 21 goals.
Interestingly, Vidic picked up the armband at Manchester United following Gary Neville's retirement in 2010. The Serbian moved to Inter Milan in the summer of 2014. By then, the legendary defender had won five Premier League titles, three EFL Cups, five Community Shields, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup with the Red Devils.
Did Patric Evra have a fight with Nemanja Vidic at Manchester United?
ormer Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra once revealed that he didn't speak to Nemanja Vidic for three months at Old Trafford. Speaking to the club's official website in 2021, the Frenchman stated that Sir Alex had to switch Rio Ferdinand to the left to address the matter.
"To be honest, we also fought. We had a fight, me and him, and didn't speak for three months. We played together and we didn't even say a word. I never told him to go left or go right. He was the same. Ferguson had to swap Rio Ferdinand to play on the left side with me," said Evra.
He continued:
"It was like that for three months until, after a game, I remember he came to me in the dressing room and gave me a high-five. Everyone was like "finally" because we were best friends together, Vida and me. We have a deep story together."
Evra also left Manchester United in 2014 to join Juventus.