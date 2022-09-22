"It all sounds a little bit babyish to me" - Don Hutchinson slams 'ridiculously naive' Chelsea star for Thomas Tuchel criticism

Former Premier League midfielder Don Hutchinson has launched a scathing attack on Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic for 'having a whinge' about Thomas Tuchel in his book.

Chelsea parted ways with Thomas Tuchel earlier this month following a poor start to the 2022-23 season. However, it is worth noting that it was not long ago that the German tactician led the club to UEFA Champions League glory.

The Blues earned a 1-0 victory over Premier League rivals Manchester City to win the Champions League in the 2020-21 season. They also notably beat Real Madrid in the semi-finals to book their tickets to Portugal.

Christian Pulisic played an important role in Chelsea's triumph over Los Blancos, scoring his side's goal in the 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Bernabeu. However, he lost his place to Kai Havertz in the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Writing in his new book 'Pulisic: My Journey So Far', the attacker claimed that Tuchel had guaranteed him a place in the starting XI in the second leg. He revealed that he was 'dumbfounded' when he was told Havertz was starting over him.

Hutchinson has now blasted Pulisic for claiming Tuchel had misled him ahead of Chelsea's Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid. The former Liverpool midfielder dubbed the 24-year-old as 'ridiculously naive' and labeled his actions 'babyish'. He said on ESPN FC's YouTube channel:

"Oh, my days! I mean, it is ridiculously naive of Christian Pulisic. Alright, it's his book, so he feels as though he's got his little say against Thomas Tuchel, but is he not naive enough to think that Thomas Tuchel won't be happy and he'll be having words with other managers?"

"Managers change their minds. What happens to you? You're a little bit gutted, you're a little bit upset. But it all just sounds a little bit babyish to me. Christian Pulisic having a whinge. What is the point? What does he gain from it?"

How did Chelsea attacker Pulisic fare under Tuchel?

It is worth noting that the relationship between Pulisic and Tuchel dates back to 2016. The two worked together at Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund before the manager left in 2017.

The United States international played 55 matches under Tuchel during his time at Dortmund. He found the back of the net seven times and provided 13 assists for his teammates in those matches.

Pulisic and Tuchel went on to reunite at Chelsea over three years later. Despite their west London link-up often proving to be frustrating for the attacker, he made 71 appearances across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and giving nine assists.

