"It sounds very, very smart" - Ex-Chelsea star praises Enzo Maresca's side for surprise transfer target

Former Chelsea striker Tore Andre Flo has heaped praise on the Blues for targeting Mike Maignan this summer. He believes that the AC Milan goalkeeper will improve the squad as he is better than Robert Sanchez.

Speaking to Metro (via NewBettingSites), the ex-Chelsea star claimed that getting Maignan was a smart decision and it should be done this summer. He added that the Frenchman will improve the squad straight away. He said:

"There has been a lot of talk about the goalkeeping position at Chelsea. I think it was on the cards that something was going to happen there. It sounds like a good signing to me. A club like Chelsea would improve the squad straight away if there was any doubt [over Robert Sanchez]. To me it sounds very, very smart."

However, Chelsea have reportedly walked away from the Maignan deal ahead of the Club World Cup transfer window deadline on Tuesday. The Blues did now meet the €30 million asking price set by the San Siro side and only offered €21 million, as per reports.

Tore Andre Flo also talked about the possibility of the Blues signing Norwegian forward Antonio Nusa and said:

"I’ve been watching the national team for a bit now. There are some big superstars in there but [Chelsea] wouldn’t be able to buy Erling Haaland or Martin Odegaard. There is a player called Antonio Nusa. I think he is very, very exciting. I’ve just seen him play against Italy and he was amazing in that game. I think he’d be possible to buy for a big club like Chelsea."

The Blues tried to sign Nusa in 2023, but the winger rejected the move. He was linked with Brentford as well, but a knee issue stopped the move.

Tore Andre Flo wants Liam Delap to score 20 goals for Chelsea

Tore Andre Flo has set a 20-goal target for Liam Delap in his first season at Stamford Bridge. He believes that tally is the minimum for any striker to be considered a success at the club and said:

"If you are a striker for Chelsea, there is a chance to score well over 20 goals. If you want to be successful you need to score 20. But it depends on how he will share his time playing [with Nicolas Jackson]. Is one going to play 80 per cent of the time? So it’s hard to put a number – but I think it’s possible to get 20."

Enzo Maresca's side are also in talks to sign Huge Etikite from Eintracht Frankfurt. The Bundesliga side want €100 million, but the Blues value him at €70 million.

