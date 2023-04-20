"It would be very stupid if Tebas didn’t help us" - Barcelona executive sends message to La Liga president regarding possible Lionel Messi return

Barcelona marketing vice-president Juli Guiu has advised La Liga president Javier Tebas to help the club seal Lionel Messi's return.

The Blaugrana are eager to reunite with Messi, 35, and have sought to improve their financial situation to seal the deal. However, La Liga president Tebas has previously warned the Catalan giants that they need to reduce their wage bill by at least €200 million.

The financial problems that Barcelona have run into are the biggest hurdle in Messi's potential return to the club. Guiu argues that the Paris Saint-Germain attacker's return would benefit the Spanish league commercially. He responded to a question about the situation, saying (via Mundo Deportivo):

“Of course, and it would be very stupid if Tebas didn’t help us if this agreement ends up happening,”

Guiu further insisted that the commercial value Lionel Messi possesses would be great from a marketing aspect. However, he did admit that a deal isn't 100% going to happen:

“It would be good news. He is still the number one footballer in the world, no doubt about it. Haaland doesn’t have the pull that Messi has. It is clear that his return would be positive in the marketing world, but that does not mean he will return.”

The Barcelona VP's comments come just a day after Tebas hinted that the Blaugrana would still be able to make moves in the summer. He also lauded Messi as the best player in the world:

“Today I don’t see his signing as feasible. But there’s a lot of time left, and Barca can still make moves to get him, I hope and wish they make it happen. I’m a fan of Messi; he is the best player in the world."

Lionel Messi left Barca in 2021 after the Catalan giants were unable to afford a new contract for their legendary attacker. He joined PSG on a free transfer but his current deal expires at the end of the season. The forward has hit 20 goals and contributed 18 assists in 35 games across competitions this season.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has held talks over a renewal with PSG but they have stalled. A potential return to Barcelona is becoming increasingly likely, judging by the noise coming out of Spain.

Lionel Messi wouldn't return to Barcelona if Gerard Pique were still at the club

Lionel Messi (right) felt betrayed by Gerard Pique (left).

According to El Nacional, Lionel Messi wouldn't consider returning to Barcelona if his former teammate Gerard Pique was still playing. The Spaniard retired in November last year.

The duo came through the La Masia academy together and enjoyed massive success at Camp Nou. They won three Champions League titles together and were part of a dominant Barca side for the last decade and a half.

However, Messi reportedly blamed Pique for his role in his departure in 2021. The latter backed his exit to ease the club's financial complications. The Spaniard is no longer at Camp Nou and this only further opens the door further for the Argentine.

