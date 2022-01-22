"It would be a superb signing for them" - Kevin Campbell believes Barcelona star could be a perfect signing for Liverpool 

According to reports in Spanish publication Sport, Premier League teams Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Gavi.

The 17-year-old has a release clause of €50 million in his current contract. Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell believes Gavi would be the ideal signing for a team like Liverpool. Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said:

"He’s another home-grown talent at Barcelona. Gavi also has a bit about him as well; he’s got a real tough streak. Going out and buying top players will be difficult for Liverpool because top players want to play week-in, week-out. But if you’re getting a youngster in who you can mould and nurture, such as Gavi – wow, it would be a superb signing for them.”

The talented youngster has already made 17 La Liga appearances so far for Barcelona, and has been one of their better performers this season. Gavi also has four caps for Spain, and will be hopeful of making Luis Enrique's World Cup squad this year.

Barcelona and Liverpool have completed some high profile transfers recently

New Barcelona signing Philippe Coutinho unveiled

Barcelona and Liverpool are no strangers to doing business with each other. The likes of Javier Mascherano, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho have all moved from Liverpool to Barcelona in the last decade.

This time, though, it is Liverpool who seem intent on luring one of Barcelona's prized assets away from the Camp Nou. With Jordan Henderson, an ageing James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain struggling to impress consistently, manager Jurgen Klopp might look for midfield reinforcements.

A smart passer of the ball and blessed with great technical skills and vision, Gavi could definitely add immense value to the Reds. However, Barcelona may not want to lose one of their biggest talents. Recent reports from Fabrizio Romano claim that it is only a matter of time before Gavi signs a new contract with the Blaugrana.

