"It was a surprise to everyone" - Manchester City star opens up on Kylian Mbappe's decision to stay at PSG

Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte has opened up to RMC Sport on Kylian Mbappe's decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and sign a new three-year contract.

Mbappe, 23, decided to stay at the Parc des Princes, snubbing Real Madrid in the process following heavy interest from the La Liga champions.

The French star's decision came as a shock to many in the footballing world, including Manchester City defender Laporte.

RMC Sport asked him about Mbappe's decision, to which he responded:

“It was a surprise to everyone, I think. As a player, we don’t follow the transfer window too much. We are aware, but we will analyze the opponents in each match,”

Mbappe has been the Parisians' talisman since joining the club in 2017 from AS Monaco. Last season, he bagged 39 goals in 48 appearances.

The 23-year-old will have a new manager next season with Christophe Galtier having succeeded Mauricio Pochettino at the Parc des Princes.

Laporta also discussed the former OGC Nice manager's appointment, saying:

“Any coach is credible to arrive at PSG or in a major European team. There is always a little trick, something to be wary of. We, as City, have to watch our performance, and no one can beat us."

PSG and Manchester City will want to fare better in the UEFA Champions League next season

Both sides collapsed in the Champions League last season

PSG and Manchester City hold similarities in their growth as clubs following cash injections from their takeovers in 2011 and 2008 respectively.

Both have long desired Champions League glory but are yet to get their hands on the European title.

The Ligue 1 giants came closest back in 2020 when they made it to the final only to be beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich. City similarly made it to the final the very next season but lost by a similar scoreline to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

PSG could only make it to the Round of 16 last season, suffering a 3-2 aggregate collapse against Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's City side made it to the semi-finals but similarly capitulated against Madrid, losing 6-5 on aggregate.

Heading into next season, both sides will be eyeing Champions League success and have made many changes to their clubs.

PSG now have Christophe Galtier in the Parc des Princes dugout and a new director in the renowned Luis Campos. He is already active in the transfer market, bringing Portuguese midfielder Vitinha to the French capital.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have a new superstar in prolific centre-forward Erling Haaland. They have also added midfielder Kalvin Phillips, young Argentine striker Julian Alvarez and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to their side.

Perhaps one of the two European heavyweights will finally claim Europe's elite club competition next season.

