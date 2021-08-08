"It would not surprise me" - Toni Kroos on a 'Galactico' arrival

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos believes the club could sign Kylian Mbappe before the transfer window shuts down in a month's time.

In an interview with German outlet Bild, Kroos said that Real Madrid are always after the very best players in the world. That could see them sign Mbappe very soon despite the astronomical price of the French superstar. Kroos said in this regard:

“Mbappe? He is the most interesting player in the market, and he's not cheap. I prefer to talk about transfers that have already been completed, but, as Real Madrid always want the best, it would not surprise me if he arrives this month."

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid since the beginning of the transfer window. The 22-year-old forward has just one year remaining on his Paris Saint-Germain contract, with Mbappe not too keen on penning a new deal with the Parisians.

Real Madrid will soon be looking to sign a new forward, as they look to replace an ageing Karim Benzema. Kylian Mbappe would be an ideal signing for Los Blancos, as he could be a long-term replacement for Benzema.

Toni Kroos opens up on Real Madrid losing Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer

Toni Kroos believes replacing the now departed Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos is going to be an expensive proposition for Real Madrid.

The former Germany international believes that Real Madrid did great business in signing his former Bayern Munich teammate David Alaba on a free transfer. Toni Kroos added:

"With the departure of Ramos and Varane, we have lost our central (defensive pair) of the last eight years. Ramos has played more than 600 games with Madrid, scored more than 100 goals and has won 22 titles. Varane and he didn't play for free. If you want to replace those players of that level, it's expensive. In addition, Real Madrid paid for Varane and has not paid for Alaba. You have to take all that into account."

David Alaba has been the only signing made by Real Madrid this summer. Los Blancos, who are notorious for spending big on players, have not spent a penny on players so far and seem to be saving up for Kylian Mbappe.

