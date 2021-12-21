"It surprised more than one" - Javier Zanetti opens up on Lionel Messi's unexpected move from Barcelona to PSG

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer on a free transfer. The Barcelona legend left Catalonia in June, ending his 18-year association with the club.

Messi spent a few weeks as a free agent and was pursued by a host of elite European clubs. PSG, Manchester City and Inter Milan were reported to be chasing the Argentine, with the Parisian club eventually winning the race.

Inter Milan's vice-president Javier Zanetti has now spoken about the Messi transfer saga. Speaking about his compatriot's decision to join PSG, the former Inter Milan defender said:

"It surprised more than one. We were in the midst of a pandemic crisis. You can't afford an investment like this because it would put the future of the club at risk."

Messi's move to PSG came with much fan-fare as it brought together a special team in Paris. The Ligue 1 outfit now have a front-three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. They are heavy favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the signing of Leo Messi on a two-year contract with an option of a third year.

Lionel Messi has made a quiet start to his life at PSG

Playing in a different league for the first time in his career, Lionel Messi has taken some time to adjust to his new club. He has six goals and five assists in 15 games this season. Five of his goals have come in five Champions League matches.

Messi has been unusually quiet in front of goal in Ligue 1, scoring just one goal so far. He has, however, been a decent creator for the Parisian outfit. Messi has also started to form a strong bond with Kylian Mbappe on the pitch.

PSG take on Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16

Paris Saint-Germain have been drawn against Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16. The two teams are currently engaged in a fierce battle over the future of Kylian Mbappe.

While PSG are keen to tie the Frenchman down to a new contract, Madrid want to sign him for free next summer.

The knockout fixture should be an exciting tie to watch and you can't rule out Lionel Messi from making a big splash against Real Madrid. He has 26 goals and 14 assists to his name in 45 games against the Galacticos.

