"It won't take him long to absolutely fly" - Mason Mount's first coach compares him to Manchester United legend after getting the #7 jersey 

Mason Mount's first-ever football coach at Boarhunt Rovers FC, Kevin Neal, has opened up on the midfielder getting the iconic #7 jersey at Manchester United. The England international has joined the Red Devils from Premier League rivals Chelsea in a deal worth £55 million plus add-ons this summer.

The #7 jersey at Manchester United has been worn by a number of iconic players. Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo, George Best and Bryan Robson are among the greatest players to don the number seven shirt at Old Trafford and Neal has backed Mount to do justice to it.

He has tipped Mount to become a hero for the Old Trafford faithful. The football coach told the Manchester Evening News:

“The seven shirt, trust me, it won't take him long to absolutely fly. I’m telling you he’ll be as much of a hero as Cantona and other previous people who have worn it."

Neal has claimed that Erik ten Hag knows how good a player Mount is and the Englishman will thrive at Manchester United. He added:

“He won’t let them down, he will try his utmost and that will drive him. They’re the biggest club in the world. Wait and see - people will be shocked. I believe Ten Hag knows that he will thrive in the seven shirt.”

Mount came through the youth ranks at Chelsea and became a key player for the Blues following his loan spells with Vitesse and Derby County. He helped the west London giants win three trophies including the UEFA Champions League in the 2020-21 season.

Mount made a total of 195 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 33 goals and providing 37 assists in the process. The Englishman was also named Chelsea Player of the Year on two occasions.

Manchester United youngster changes opinion on Mason Mount after training with him

Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez has admitted that he has been left pleasantly surprised by Mason Mount. The young Spanish left-back told Diario AS:

“The coach is changing the team. New signings have arrived, and the squad now has a new lease of life. Mason Mount is a really great player, but on the pitch, he has an incredible character. And then, there is Lisandro Martínez, who arrived last summer and has a level of aggression that seems crazy.”

He added on Mount:

“He has surprised me because he was not a player that stood out to me before when watching matches. But in training, you can see the quality, the technique and the ability that he has. He is very good."

Mount did not enjoy the best season at Chelsea last time out as he made just 35 appearances across competitions, scoring thrice and providing six assists in the process.