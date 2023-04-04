"It tells everything" - Erik ten Hag feels Manchester United star is the best player in the Premier League in his position 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has labeled Luke Shaw as the best left-back in the Premier League.

Shaw has been at Old Trafford for nine years since joining the Red Devils from Southampton in 2014 for a fee rising to £31 million. He has made 249 appearances, scoring four goals and creating 28 assists.

The English left-back has signed a new four-year contract with the club and Ten Hag has heaped praise on his player. He told the club's official website:

"[He's had a] great, great season so far. [He's made] great progress, so I think it's really good news for Manchester United that he stays playing for Manchester United."

Shaw has been in superb form for the Red Devils and the England national team. He has made 36 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing six assists. The left-back has also become a prominent member of Gareth Southgate's Three Lions side. He featured five times at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, providing an assist.

Ten Hag continued by claiming Shaw to be the best left-back in the country. He said:

"I think it tells everything, he's the best left full-back in the UK. You see it also in the England team, he is performing so well there as well."

There was some uncertainty over Shaw's future last summer after United's disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Ten Hag signed Tyrell Malacia as competition for the English defender. Everton were reportedly interested in a surprise move for the Englishman. But he has cemented himself as the Red Devils' undisputed left-back starter and has now secured his long-term future at the club.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank praises Manchester United's Ten Hag ahead of Premier League clash

Thomas Frank (above) praises Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2-0 loss to Newcastle United last Sunday (April 2) against Brentford. The Red Devils host the Bees at Old Trafford tomorrow.

Ten Hag has overseen an impressive first season at the club despite the odd setback such as the defeat at St James' Park. Frank has lauded his counterpart and his staff's work, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"Erik ten Hag and his staff have done a very good job. They've just won their first trophy and they're fighting for a Champions League spot."

Frank continued by alluding to Ten Hag's side's loss against Newcastle. The Danish coach thinks Manchester United will be eager to bounce back:

"They lost (on Sunday vs Newcastle United) so they will want to bounce back. Plus, we beat them last time, so they'll doubly want to bounce back. And they're a very good team with top players."

The Red Devils slipped to fifth on Monday after Tottenham Hotspur drew 1-1 with Everton. However, they can move back into the top four with a victory over Brentford.

