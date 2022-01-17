"It is not about ten players serving one player" – Thomas Tuchel responds to question on what Chelsea can do to 'help' Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel has dismissed suggestions that Chelsea need to work things out to fit in Romelu Lukaku. The manager has suggested that the player will have to adapt to his system and there will be no change done just for the Belgian.

Lukaku expressed his displeasure at not being able to do well in Tuchel's system last month and was dropped for the key fixture against Liverpool.

The striker has sorted things out with the manager but is yet to show his best in the big games.

After a dismal performance against Manchester City, pundits and fans around the world suggested Tuchel needed to change the way he used Lukaku.

However, the Chelsea manager believes it is best if the Belgian adapts as it is not a sport where 10 players work to get the best out of one. He said:

"He is a key player and we want him to be a key player, but for me it is the wrong approach. It is a team sport so it is not about ten players serving one player, it is not Chelsea and is not football."

Continuing talks about the performance against Manchester City, Tuchel added:

"We expected more from all our offensive players in the last match. I think we had enough offensive actions, transitions, to hurt Man City more than we did. If this answers your question, maybe not 100%, but he is included in our offensive component.

"He's a key player, so there will always be pressure but not more pressure than he puts on himself. And we need to find a mix between all the expectations, the pressure, and to be relaxed enough to play your best game.

"It's not only about pushing, squeezing, demands, it's also about feeling peace and being relaxed on the pitch. Things will fall into place when we keep on working hard and this is what we will keep on doing."

Chelsea out of the Premier League title race?

Chelsea have fallen 13 points behind Manchester City, who have shown no sign of slowing down.

The Blues are looking to challenge Liverpool for second spot but the Reds too seem to be pulling away as they are two points ahead despite playing a game less.

