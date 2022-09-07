"It was time to change history" - Christophe Galtier lauds PSG's 'character and stubbornness' after 2-1 Champions League win against Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier has praised the character of his team following their 2-1 UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage win over Juventus on Wednesday (September 6).

Massimiliano Allegri's side went behind just five minutes into the game at the Parc des Princes. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for the hosts before doubling their advantage in the 22nd minute.

Although Weston McKennie pulled one back for the Old Lady shortly after the restart, PSG held on to their lead to start their European campaign with a win.

Galtier was expectedly impressed with his team's performance and heaped praise on his players in a post-match interview (via PSG's website).

“There were two different periods. There is the first where I thought we had started the match well, and where the team had a lot of fun playing together and creating a lot of situations, bringing danger and defending together too.

He added that it was a match of two halves, elaborating:

"We suffered from situations in the first period, but I find it logical that we go into half-time with a two-goal difference. Then there is the second half where we are surprised on a set piece where we have to get out more quickly on the combination of two, which we had unfortunately planned.

Galtier rued the lack of a third goal that could have ended the game as a contest, which also kept Juventus in the match. Prasing his defenders for holding on, the Parisians manager said:

"As soon as there is a small moment of hesitation at this level, we are sanctioned. Obviously if this 3rd goal had been for us, the match would have been folded. But we gave hope to Juventus. We have been through tough situations, our defenders were heroic in the final meters not to take a second goal."

The PSG boss surmised that it was a deserved win, which could stand the group in good stead as they look to go deep in the competition.

"And I believe that overall the victory is deserved, it is important for our supporters, for the club, for the players and for me on a personal level. But also winning in difficulty will also allow the group to grow because we realize that we have to make a lot of effort at this level of the competition."

Galtier lauded his team for their 'character' and 'stubborness' to hold off the Bianconeri charge while also describing the 'magnificent' atmosphere at the stadium.

"But it was also time to change history, beating Juventus. They were in the head, in the atmosphere of the Park, which was magnificent this evening, extraordinary, questions at 2-1. So changing the story is not easy. And I'll say it again, winning with character and stubbornness also makes everyone grow."

The Parisians will now return to domestic duty - facing Brest on Saturday (September 10) - before travelling to Maccabi Haifa four days later.

PSG talisman Kylian Mbappe starts new campaign with a bang

Kylian Mbappe is off to a great start for PSG this season.

With his brace against Juventus, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has now scored nine goals in six games across competitions. The Frenchman was close to leaving the club this summer for Real Madrid but changed his decision at the last moment.

He has started the new season in emphatic fashion, along with his partners in crime, Lionel Messi and Neymar, who have also been brilliant under the new manager.

While the Argentine has scored four and assisted six goals across competitions this term, Neymar has registered nine goals and seven assists.

