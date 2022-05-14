"It was unlucky that Chelsea did not buy him one or two years ago" - Timo Werner heaps praise on Liverpool player ahead of FA Cup final

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has heaped high praise on former RB Leipzig teammate and now Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate. He lauded the Frenchman for his calmness and even expressed disappointment that the Blues couldn't sign him

Both clubs prepare to face each other in the FA Cup final on May 14 at Wembley Stadium. Speaking ahead of the match on the Blues' official website, Werner said of Konate:

"I like him a lot. He's very calm. I played three years with him and he is a brilliant defender. It was unlucky that Chelsea did not buy him one or two years ago, but I think Liverpool did a very good deal with him."

Werner also shared a story about the defender he spent three years with at Leipzig and said:

"I remember one story from Leipzig when he said when he was injured that normally he has only problems with Timo in training, and now he has problems with every player in training! That was because he was not on his level because of the injury. He was saying this to the manager and we were laughing because he is very good in duels."

He added:

"It is good for him that he's back in shape but bad for us because he helps Liverpool a lot. In this final we have to beat him as well!"

"I knew I was joining a very big club, a club that has set out to win things, titles and trophies. But this season has been exceptional, a historic one for the club and it's hard to put into words. It's super exciting to be a part of." Ibrahima Konate:

Konate joined the Reds in 2021 and has since made 25 appearances for them across competitions. He has played in all five matches in the FA Cup so far and has also scored one goal and assisted another.

Another thriller expected between Liverpool and Chelsea in the FA Cup final

Both clubs have faced each other thrice this season and all three matches have been a fantastic spectacle for football fans.

They first battled at Anfield in August in the Premier League that ended in a 1-1 draw as Chelsea held on with 10 men after Reece James' red card.

They then faced off at Stamford Bridge for the reverse fixture in January. It ended 2-2 with Liverpool taking a two-goal lead before Chelsea made a comeback.

Their last meeting was in the Carabao Cup final in February. It was claimed by many as one of the best goalless draws in football as both teams went at each other for 120 minutes. Even the penalties went to the very end as Kepa Arrizabalaga finally skied his penalty to hand the trophy to the Reds.

Fans will certainly expect another spectacle when the two sides meet at Wembley.

