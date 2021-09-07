"It wasn’t an easy decision" - Defender reveals why he decided to leave Chelsea this summer

Newly-signed Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has come out to break the silence over his shock exit from Chelsea earlier this summer.

Guehi, who came up from Chelsea's youth set-up, was seen as one for the future for the Stamford Bridge outfit. The 21-year-old defender enjoyed a breakout season in the EFL Championship during his two-year loan spell with Swansea City, where he made 40 appearances in the second season.

However, the Englishman made a surprise switch to fellow London rivals Crystal Palace in July, ending his career-long spell with the Blues.

The news came as a surprise to the Chelsea faithful, who had high hopes in the defender’s chances of breaking into the senior team sooner rather than later.

Marc Guehi has now come out to reveal his lack of first-team action made him swap Chelsea for Crystal Palace.

Speaking via Metro, the defender said:

“It wasn’t an easy decision for me to leave Chelsea. I was at the club for so long – since I was seven years old. I am extremely grateful for everyone who has helped me get so far and it’s because of them that I’m here.”

“I felt like it was the right decision for me to move to Palace. I wanted to play regular football at a high level in the Premier League and test myself to see how far I can go. I think I will really improve myself. So looking at it that way, I think it was the right decision. My mentality is to get the most out of myself,” he added.

Former Chelsea man Marc Guehi hits the ground running with Crystal Palace

Guehi in action for Crystal Palace versus Charlton - Pre-Season Friendly

Marc Guehi’s move to Crystal Palace was met with several raised eyebrows as the defender was viewed as the next in line to break into the Chelsea set-up.

The youngster was expected to play a role for the Blues this season under Thomas Tuchel, who has made a name for himself for giving every player a shot at the first team.

However, the decision to exit Chelsea for the south London side has paid immediate benefits for the Englishman. Guehi has started each of Crystal Palace’s three Premier League games this season since his £18m move.

Following his impressive outings for Patrick Vieira’s men, Guehi was recently named the new England Under-21s captain by head coach Lee Carsley. Speaking on being named captain, Guehi said:

“It's a privilege to be captain and it is a proud moment for me and my family. I was a bit shocked at first. There's a lot of leaders and fantastic players in the group.”

“It honestly could have been so many people. [Carsley] sees maybe something from a different perspective or from the sidelines. But I am confident and I try to help people on or off the pitch. Those are some of the qualities I feel I have,” he told Goal.

