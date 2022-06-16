“It wasn’t linked to Mbappe” - Florentino Perez explains why Real Madrid decided against signing Erling Haaland

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has revealed why Los Blancos did not pursue the signature of Erling Haaland this summer.

The Norwegian striker recently joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £51 million fee. He scored 86 goals in 89 games across competitions for the Bundesliga club, emerging as one of the best attacking talents in the world.

City wrapped up the deal rather quickly despite the player being a hot property in the transfer market.

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer. But the Frenchman performed a U-turn and signed a new deal with PSG.

But Perez insisted that Real not making a move for Haaland was not related to their interest in signing Mbappe. The Real Madrid president told El Chiringuito TV (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I don't know if Erling Haaland has a release clause into his contract with Man City. I've seen some stories about it but I don't have anything confirmed. He's great player but we have Benzema. It wasn't linked to Mbappé."

Adding more to the matter, Perez said:

"Mbappé deal didn't create any problem with Haaland deal, absolutely. We have Benzema, so it was impossible to have him with Karim. We can't sign Haaland to stay on the bench. Haaland is an amazing, fantastic player."

Perez opens up on Real Madrid's failed chase for Kylian Mbappe

Madrid were tipped to sign the French forward ahead of the new season. With Mbappe's previous contract with PSG running down this summer, Los Blancos were expected to rope him in on a free transfer.

However, the French superstar agreed to sign a new three-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain, keeping him at the club until 2025.

Perez also addressed the issue of Madrid missing out on Mbappe, saying:

“It was not easy for Mbappe to receive calls from the president of France to tell you not to leave the club [PSG]. Then to go to Qatar and they offer things that drive you crazy, probably things out of proportion. This is why Kylian has changed [his mind].”

It remains to be seen if Madrid will chase the player in the future, but for now he will stay in Paris.

