"It was weird he would miss a game" - Frank McAvennie explains why Jurgen Klopp decided to rest Liverpool star against Benfica

Former West Ham star Frank McAvennie found it weird that Virgil van Dijk missed Liverpool's Champions League clash with Benfica on Tuesday.

The Dutchman did not feature in the Reds' starting XI against Benfica in the second leg of the CL quarterfinals. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were also benched for the game.

Benfica played well against a weakened Reds side and secured a 3-3 draw at Anfield. However, Liverpool's 3-1 victory from the first leg meant that the Reds won 6-4 on aggregate.

With the weekend's FA Cup clash against Manchester City looming large, Klopp possibly wanted to rest his star players in the midweek European tie.

Liverpool FC @LFC The best of the action from our 3-3 draw with @SLBenfica as we progress to the @ChampionsLeague semi-finals on aggregate The best of the action from our 3-3 draw with @SLBenfica as we progress to the @ChampionsLeague semi-finals on aggregate 👊⚽️ https://t.co/W7aSgCCBov

Speaking about Van Dijk's absence from the match, McAvennie said the Reds could be worried about the Dutchman getting injured, something which derailed their last season.

He told Football Insider correspondent Ben Wild:

“They will be worried about him getting injured. That’s why he didn’t play last night. Liverpool didn’t think the game was won, Klopp wouldn’t be that arrogant. But they knew they could give him a rest because he has been brilliant for them again this season."

Van Dijk has played 41 times this season across competitions, clocking up nearly 4000 minutes of footballing action for the Reds. Klopp confirmed after the match that his star defender was not injured and will return for the game against City this weekend.

McAvennie further added:

“So it’s not a huge concern for me though it was weird he would miss a game like this. They need to keep him fit for this run in. He won’t miss many games now so it was a risk they could take in a game they knew they wouldn’t lose.”

Liverpool will take on La Liga side Villareal in the Champions League semifinals.

Liverpool to face Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday

Liverpool are still very much within touching distance of winning the unprecedented quadruple this season. The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup and will take on Manchester City in the semifinals of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch CONFIRMED: Michael Oliver will referee Manchester City vs Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday. CONFIRMED: Michael Oliver will referee Manchester City vs Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday. #awlive [fa] 🚨 CONFIRMED: Michael Oliver will referee Manchester City vs Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday. #awlive [fa] https://t.co/X8u7FZQDDm

The Reds will hope to go one better on their 2-2 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend and a book a spot for the FA Cup finals.

The Reds are currently one point behind City in the Premier League this season.

