"It will not decide the title race" - Rivaldo makes interesting claim about 'key game' between Arsenal and Manchester City

Brazil icon Rivaldo has previewed Arsenal's crunch Premier League fixture against Manchester City, set to be played after the international break on March 31.

The Gunners currently lead the league standings, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference, while the Cityzens trail behind in third place. With all three sides separated by a single point at the top of the table, many have touted the fixture as a title decider.

However, Rivaldo, while acknowledging the significance of the clash, insists that it is not final. Speaking to Betfair, the former Barcelona star said:

"I'm already looking forward to Man City v Arsenal on Easter Sunday. It's a key game, as we say, it's a six-point game. If you win, you have a big advantage in the title race."

"City know what it takes to win the title because they have done it for the last two season. They have experience in situations like this at the business end of the season."

He added, explaining why Arsenal cannot afford to lose against Manchester City:

"It's a game that Arsenal cannot lose, they need at least a draw and stay ahead of City. But even afterwards there will still be plenty of matches to go. Despite it being a key game, it will not decide the title race. There are still a lot of things left to happen in the Premier league this season."

Arsenal hit an extraordinary run of form before the international break, winning all eight of their league games this calendar year and scoring 33 goals in the process.

“I think it’s poor" - Pundit slams Arsenal star Ben White's decision to snub England call-up

Pundit Simon Jordan has laid into Arsenal star Ben White for rejecting England boss Gareth Southgate's call-up for the international friendlies.

The Three Lions' boss revealed a week ago that the right-back asked not to be considered for international duty, stating that White told Arsenal sporting director Edu to inform him of his decision.

White left the 2022 FIFA World Cup mid-campaign due to personal reasons, but reports circulated suggesting that the England international had a row with Southgate's assistant Steve Holland.

White's decision to remain at the Emirates clearly did not sit well with Jordan, who said on talkSPORT (via Football365):

“Maybe he needs to spend more time on a sunbed, that’s why he can’t make himself available for England. Why are we wasting our time? He doesn’t want to play for England, move on."

"Gareth was very quick to suggest that there is nothing to do with Steve Holland, because that’s been doing the rounds for a long time and there has been no explanation."

"I think it’s poor. I think he’ll look back on his career in years to come and regret the fact that he didn’t play for his country, because it’s one of the greatest honours you can have, in any walk of life, to represent your country."

"If he doesn’t want to play for England, sod off. Put someone else in that does. That’s what I think.”

Ben White has registered 39 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this season, contributing two goals and four assists.