"It will be difficult now"- Marcos Alonso suggests Chelsea missed 'last chance' to fight for Premier League title

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso believes 'it will be difficult' for the Blues to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title after their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side claimed a 1-0 victory over the Blues at the Etihad Stadium in thanks to a stunning goal from Kevin de Bruyne in the 70th minute. Manchester City extended their lead over Thomas Tuchel's side in the league table to thirteen points with the victory.

Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso claimed his side missed their 'last chance' to fight for the Premier League title with the loss at Etihad.

"It's disappointing. It was maybe the last chance to keep on fighting for the Premier League. We will keep trying until the end, until it's gone mathematically, but it will be difficult," Alonso told the club's official website.

"We need to think about Brighton in the days, win that one, keep training hard and not look at the table at this moment. The chances were there but we just lacked a bit of good decision-making in the last third to create even more chances or to score the couple of chances we had," he added.

Manchester City dominated proceedings against Chelsea on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's side maintained 56% possession and managed to register six shots on goal as opposed to Chelsea's one effort on target.

Manchester City could place higher importance on the Champions League after victory over Chelsea

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

Manchester City's victory over Thomas Tuchel's side has made them heavy favorites to win the Premier League title. Pep Guardiola's side have won twelve successive games in England's top flight, and are currently one of the most in-form teams in Europe.

Manchester City are likely to place even more importance on winning the Champions League title after establishing a 13-point lead over the Blues in the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola's side reached the final of Europe's premier club football competition last season before suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Thomas Tuchel's side. Manchester City are yet to win a Champions League despite being widely considered one of the strongest teams in Europe for some time now.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava