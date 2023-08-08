“It will help to make perfect signings like Kylian Mbappe” – Adult website make bizarre £40 million offer to become new Chelsea shirt sponsor 

Adult website My.Club have made a shirt sponsorship offer to Chelsea, stating that it could help them sign the likes of Kylian Mbappe.

The Blues' partnership with telecom company 'Three' ended at the end of last season after three years. The club are now without a shirt sponsor heading into the 2023-24 season.

Their deal with 'Three' was worth £40 million but as per Daily Star, the west London side have dropped their price to £25 million. My.Club, however, are willing to offer Chelsea £40 million just for one year.

The adult website's vice president Mike Ford put out a statement regarding their offer to the Blues:

"We here at My.Club want to sponsor Chelsea as they look to improve on last season's disappointment. We want to have the My.Club logo emblazoned on the front of Chelsea's jerseys before the club kicks off its 2023 season against Liverpool."

The adult website also put out offers for the likes of Manchester City and Inter Milan but were ignored.

In his statement for the Blues, Ford also laid out the ways in which the sponsorship can help the club. He stated that the west London side can sign Kylian Mbappe, whose future at Paris Saint-Germain is under immense speculation.

Ford said:

"This contribution would work for both parties. For Blues, it will help to make perfect signings like Kylian [Mbappe]. For us, it will ensure Blues fans have only two clubs to call 'mine.'"

He added:

"It would be great having Mbappe, [Mykhailo] Mudryk and other Chelsea players sharing their training exclusives and hosting AMAs on My.Club, a platform for all creators. We’ve already reserved your page: My.Club is a place to showcase and enjoy exclusive content; the decision is all yours!"

It will be interesting to see if Todd Boehly and Co. accept this offer with no other shirt sponsorship in sight as of now.

Chelsea rule out signing Kylian Mbappe this summer

There has been major speculation surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Frenchman refused to sign a one-year extension on his contract, which expires in 2024. Hence, he could leave the club for free next summer.

The Parisians are determined to sell the forward this summer to make some money in terms of transfer fees.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea also rumored to be interested.

However, as per Evening Standard, the Blues are not interested in signing the Frenchman. The forward earns around £1.6 million per week in wages at PSG, which is deemed too high by the west London side.

Hence, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is unlikely to reunite with Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge. He registered 67 goals and 34 assists in 75 games under the Argentine manager at PSG, winning one Ligue 1 title and one French Cup.