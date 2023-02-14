"It will be very interesting" - Bacary Sagna makes bold prediction for Arsenal vs Manchester City

Former Gunners right-back Bacary Sagna has predicted the outcome of the gargantuan top-of-the-table clash between Arsenal and Manchester City. League leaders Arsenal will take on second-placed Manchester City at the Emirates on Wednesday (15 February).

Ahead of the game, Sagna, who played for both Arsenal and Manchester City, has made a bold prediction for the game. The Frenchman has backed the Gunners to recover from their FA Cup defeat against the Cityzens and put pressure on their opponents. He told Premier League Odds:

"I see Arsenal bouncing back from the FA Cup game, they'll put pressure on Manchester City and will want to extend their point gap. The fans will support the team from the start all the way to the end because they know the importance of the game."

"There's more pressure on Arsenal than Manchester City because they are top of the league. Manchester City will try to keep the possession of the ball but Arsenal have the speed and quality to give them pressure."

Sagna has also backed Mikel Arteta's side to stave off competition from the Sky Blues and win the Premier League this season. He added:

"Both coaches will know how each one wants to play, tactically it will be very interesting. I think it will be 2-2, which suits Arsenal. I still think Arsenal will win the Premier League but Manchester City are the team to beat. Any player who plays against Manchester City wants to show how good they are by beating them, it's almost like a cup final every game."

Arsenal FC News @ArsenalFC_fl



#AFC



football.london/arsenal-fc/new… Bacary Sagna delivers prediction for Arsenal vs Man City clash amid Premier League title race Bacary Sagna delivers prediction for Arsenal vs Man City clash amid Premier League title race#AFCfootball.london/arsenal-fc/new…

Sagna went on to claim that Manchester City are easier to beat in comparison to the north London outfit as they are vulnerable on the break. The former France international also stated that Gabriel Martinelli would be a better option than Leandro Trossard in the starting XI against the Cityzens.

He added:

"Teams are more scared about Arsenal this season too, Manchester City can be beaten on the counterattack. The way teams play Manchester City, they sit back and expect them to be beaten."

"I would still start Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal in the first team, his skills, speed and finishing are a real treat to watch. He will be a key solution to playing against Manchester City because their centre-backs are not the fastest, Arsenal need to use his speed and keep Leandro Trossard on the bench."

Arteta's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford at the weekend (11 February) and are winless in their last two league games. Meanwhile, the Cityzens cruised past Aston Villa 3-1 in their last game and will be desperate to beat the Gunners and overtake them in the league table.

Mikel Arteta urged to drop 'struggling' Arsenal star ahead of crucial encounter against Manchester City

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has urged the Gunners boss to drop Martinelli for Trossard against Manchester City.

The Brazilian has suffered a dip in form in recent weeks as he has failed to score or provide an assist in his last five matches for the Gunners. Trossard, on the other hand, scored for the Gunners against Brentford last weekend and has looked lively when he has been on the pitch.

Hislop has urged Arteta to hand a start to Trossard ahead of Martinelli against the Cityzens in the midweek. He said:

"When he has come on, Leandro Trossard has had an impact. So if you're Arteta, I think the time is right to think: 'Well, do I now play Trossard from the very start?' Now, Martinelli is quick, and defences coming up against that kind of pace, you have to adjust just for that pure speed that Martinelli brings."

He continued:

"But he hasn't had much of an impact. He's not been playing well and is struggling a bit. So the easy change I think given the form of Trossard, given the fact that he's finally got on the scoresheet for Arsenal, is that you have to play him from the very start."

Trossard has scored eight goals and has provided three assists in 21 games across all competitions this season for Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal combined.

Martinelli, on the other hand, has seven goals and three assists to his name in 29 games across competitions for the Gunners.

Poll : 0 votes