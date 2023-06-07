"It will be like a derby for me" - Ex-Manchester United star opens up on 'motivation' to beat Man City ahead of UCL final with Inter

Former Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has pledged his allegiance to his former employers, likening the Champions League final against Manchester City to a derby game.

The Inter Milan man represented the Red Devils between 2015-19, making close to a century of appearances for the club.

Speaking to Mail Sport ahead of the Champions League final with Inter Milan, Darmian seemed motivated and excited to do well. He said:

"Being a former Manchester United player is probably extra motivation. It will be good to play against them (City).

"It will be like a derby for me! We need to be ready and play our own game to beat them. It will not be easy."

Inter Milan overcame city rivals AC Milan in the semi-finals to make it to their first UCL final since the 2009-10 season. Manchester City, on the other hand, demolished holders Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate to qualify.

The Italians have won three Champions League titles in the past, while the Cityzens are yet to open their account on the continental level.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well and are deserving finalists this year, with the game in Istanbul promising to be a cracker.

Darmian has been a key component of the Inter Milan team this season, having made 47 appearances for the Nerazzurri across competitions, including 10 in the UCL. He has been deployed in multiple positions in the starting XI but has always been dedicated and performed to the best of his abilities.

The game will take place on Saturday, June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Sheikh Jassim makes 'take it or leave it' offer to buy Manchester United

Qatari mogul Sheikh Jassim has made his last and final offer to purchase Manchester United from the Glazer family, according to reports from Fabrizio Romano. He clearly mentioned that this will be the final offer and they will no longer engage with the club after Friday.

The sensational bid is structured as a £5 billion straight fee, which would go to the Glazers and also clear up all of the club's historic debts. Sheikh Jassim would also offer an additional £1 billion as investment into players and infrastructure.

This consortium faces competition from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who already owns OGC Nice in Ligue 1 in France. The Glazers have, so far, favored the Englishman but it remains to be seen what their response after this humongous offer is.

