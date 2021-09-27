“It will be a matter of hours” - Thomas Tuchel provides crucial injury update on Chelsea star ahead of Juventus clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is unsure whether Mason Mount will return in time to face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The German said he has no clue whether Mount will feature in their game against Juventus as it will be touch-and-go until the last hour. Tuchel told Chelsea's official website:

"I absolutely don't know, we have to see. In the end it will be a matter of hours as to whether he makes it or not."

Mount missed Chelsea's game against Manchester City in the Premier League after sustaining a minor knock against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup last week.

Chelsea missed Mount's energy in the midfield as the Blues suffered their first league defeat of the season against City. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has said that Tuchel will want him back as soon as possible for his outstanding energy and linkup play.

Speaking to BT Sport (via the Metro), Ferdinand said:

"Chelsea missed Mason Mount today, the way he connects the team and his energy. I think Tuchel will want him back as soon as possible."

Mason Mount has been one of Thomas Tuchel's most important players. The 22-year-old academy star was vital in Chelsea's Champions League triumph against Manchester City. Mount provided the assist for Kai Havertz's winner in the showpiece final.

Chelsea face a struggling Juventus side in the Champions League

Chelsea will come up against a Juventus side who have made a slow start to the new season under Massimiliano Allegri. The Old Lady are currently ninth in the Serie A table with just eight points from their opening six matches.

Juventus did manage to win their previous two games against Spezia and Sampdoria by a margin of 3-2. The scores, however, might suggest the Bianconeri are not yet confident at the back. The Old Lady have already conceded 10 goals in the league while Chelsea have only conceded two.

However, in the Champions League, Juventus made a solid start, beating Swedish champions Malmo FF by 3-0.

Juventus will go into their clash against Chelsea without forwards Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata. The two picked up injuries in their most recent Serie A game against Sampdoria.

Also Read

B/R Football @brfootball Allegri confirms that Dybala and Morata will both miss Juventus’ Champions League match vs. Chelsea on Wednesday after picking up injuries today. Allegri confirms that Dybala and Morata will both miss Juventus’ Champions League match vs. Chelsea on Wednesday after picking up injuries today. https://t.co/7ZW5RIWSKX

Chelsea will be looking to make it two wins from two games after narrowly beating Zenit St. Petersburg in their opening Champions League tie at Stamford Bridge.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee