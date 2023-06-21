"It will be played between the two" - Alain Giresse names player who will compete with Lionel Messi for 2023 Ballon d'Or and it's not Haaland

Lionel Messi and his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe have been backed to battle it out for the 2023 Ballon d'Or by France legend Alain Giresse.

The former PSG teammates are expected to be among the frontrunners for the accolade in October. The attacking duo have enjoyed stellar past years for club and country.

Messi, 35, scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 41 games across competitions. Meanwhile, Mbappe, 24, bagged 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 matches. Both were instrumental in the Parisians' Ligue 1 title triumph.

Giresse has predicted that the winner of the Ballon d'Or will be either of the pair. He also namedropped Manchester City striker Erling Haaland who helped his side win the Champions League with 12 goals in 11 games, saying (via French Football Weekly):

“Mbappé and Messi both position themselves through the World Cup, Haaland the Champions League. These players emerge from major competitions that put them in the spotlight more than others. In addition, on an individual level, they have skills such that we can put them in the top three."

Giresse then points out that there aren't many other options for the accolade. He does mention Haaland's City teammate Kevin De Bruyne but foresees it being a two-horse race between Messi and Mbappe:

"Then, who to add? Not easy. Argentina? No. The French team ? No. Manchester City? De Bruyne was in the trio last year (3rd). It’s difficult, I don’t see any others. A favourite? Messi-Mbappé, it will be played between the two."

Lionel Messi and Mbappe went head-to-head at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Argentine icon coming out on top. His La Abiceleste side beat Les Bleus on penalties in the final. It was during that final that the duo conjured up masterful performances. Messi bagged a brace while Mbappe scored a hat-trick in a 3-3 regulation time draw.

The Inter Miami attacker was awarded the Golden Ball for his exploits in Qatar, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in eight games. Meanwhile, the PSG striker won the Golden Boot with eight goals in as many games.

It is difficult to separate the two ahead of the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in October. If Lionel Messi picks up the accolade it will be for a record eighth time while Mbappe is looking to win his first.

However, Haaland, 22, may have something to say about their touted duel for the honor. The City striker bagged 52 goals in 53 games across competitions as Pep Guardiola's men won the continental treble.

Lionel Messi isn't too fussed about winning the Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi is more focused on winning as part of a team.

Lionel Messi is used to winning the Ballon d'Or having done so a record seven times. The Argentine hero won the accolade in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, and 2021.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner wasn't even nominated for last year's award. However, he is the favorite to win this year although he has downplayed the significance of winning individual awards at this stage in his career. He said:

"Does Ballon d’Or matter to me? No, at this stage in my life, it is no longer important to me. I’ve always said, the individual prizes are not what matters to me, but the collective ones are the most important to me. The most important prize at the moment is the World Cup. This is the greatest prize for me."

Messi is two ahead of his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo regarding Ballon d'Or wins. The latter sits on five, hence he has nothing to worry about regarding his record being taken. However, the Argentine icon has another opportunity to add yet another accomplishment to his long list of illustrious feats during his career.

