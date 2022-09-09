"It will not be the same starting XI as against Juventus" - Galtier says PSG will rotate to 'inject freshness' for Ligue 1 clash against Brest

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that he will rotate the squad in the side's upcoming Ligue 1 fixture. The Parisian giants take on Brest on Saturday (September 10) at the Parc des Princes.

PSG will come into the game against Brest on the back of a 2-1 victory over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on September 6. Kylian Mbappe netted a brace for the French giants in their Champions League opener.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast, Christophe Galtier is expected to make rotations in the starting XI to keep the squad fresh. Teams across Europe have a lot of games to play before club football takes halts for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which commences on November 20.

Speaking to the press ahead of their game against Brest, Christophe Galtier said the following (via RMC Sport):

"Players lack landmarks like Fabian Ruiz or Carlos Soler. It will not be the same starting eleven as against Juventus, which will be the case in Haifa. You have to inject freshness to keep everyone concerned and the team performing."

It is worth mentioning that PSG will return to Champions League action following their league game against Brest. The Parisian giants will travel to Israel to take on Maccabi Haifa on September 14. The Israeli outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of SL Benfica in their opening Champions League group stage match.

Paris Saint-Germain will then have two back-to-back games against Benfica in the Champions League. The first match will be played on October 5 with the reverse fixture being contested on October 11.

PSG will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the new season

PSG have made an incredible start to the 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign. The defending champions are currently at the top of the table after the first six games of the new season.

Galtier's side have amassed 16 points so far and are leading the charts by virtue of having a much better goal difference than second-placed Olympique Marseille.

PSG are currently yet to lose in the league and will want to maintain their unbeaten record when they face Brest on Saturday. As things stand, the Parisian outfit have won five games and drawn one in Ligue 1. They have also been lethal in front of goal, netting 24 goals in the process.

The only time Paris Saint-Germain dropped points was when they settled for a 1-1 draw against AS Monaco in late August.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar