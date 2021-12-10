“It will not stop until we are in the shower” – Thomas Tuchel expects ‘unique’ Leeds to push Chelsea to their limits

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has stressed the need for the Blues to be at the top of their game as they gear up to face Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United this week.

The London giants are set to face Leeds in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Having failed to win their last two games against West Ham and Zenit, Chelsea will be looking to return to winning ways against the Whites.

Tuchel's side have only won one of their four matches across all competitions and will be looking to put things right when they lock horns with Leeds. Chelsea, though, are aware of the threat posed by the Yorkshire outfit.

Looking ahead to the game, Chelsea manager Tuchel has stressed the need for the Blues to be on song against Leeds. The German tactician likened the Whites to Serie A side Atalanta and also reserved praise for the team's intensity. Tuchel said at the pre-match press conference.

"I expect intensity, runs, man-marking, a very unique approach to football and to play against. It reminds me a bit of Atalanta, very unique. We need to be strong individually and with connections of two or three players, this is how we can impose our quality and this is what you need to do against Leeds. It will not stop until we are in the shower."

While Chelsea will be hoping to return to winning ways in the Premier League, Bielsa and Co. will be looking to build on their three-game unbeaten run. Leeds have also only lost one of their last seven matches in the English top-flight.

Chelsea have injury concerns ahead of Leeds clash

Chelsea have set their eyes on bouncing back from their defeat to West Ham in the Premier League against Leeds on Saturday. The European Champions, though, have a few injury concerns ahead of the clash.

Star midfielders N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic have been ruled out of Saturday's match. Meanwhile, defenders Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah also remain sidelined.

Jorginho is expected to start in midfield for Chelsea against Leeds, but he has only just returned from an injury. Addressing the situation, Tuchel said:

"Trevoh Chalobah is still out, Kovacic is obviously out, N'Golo Kante is out for tomorrow [Saturday] and Ben Chilwell too. Jorginho did the last two training sessions and will do what he did the last game, play through the pain."

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea midfielder Jorginho missed the midweek Champions League trip 2 face Zenit St Petersburg with a lower back injury, which Thomas Tuchel said was down 2 playing a lot, after resting 4 the past week he should be fit enough & back in contention for the visit of Leeds tomorrow Chelsea midfielder Jorginho missed the midweek Champions League trip 2 face Zenit St Petersburg with a lower back injury, which Thomas Tuchel said was down 2 playing a lot, after resting 4 the past week he should be fit enough & back in contention for the visit of Leeds tomorrow https://t.co/JQ2TENZSby

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen if Chelsea can cope with the threats posed by Leeds in the absence of the likes of Kovacic and Kante.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar