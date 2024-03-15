"It will be two tough games” - Bayern Munich superstar Manuel Neuer wary of ‘strong’ Arsenal after UCL draw 

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has acknowledged the challenge the Bundesliga giants face when they collide with Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

The Bavarians will face the Gunners in the quarterfinals with the first leg at the Emirates on April 9. The two European giants will meet in the second leg at the Allianz Arena on April 16.

Neuer will have fond memories of facing Arsenal as Bayern Munich embarrassed the Premier League heavyweights in the last 16 of the Champions League in 2017. The German shot-stopper was in goal as his side won 10-2 on aggregate winning 5-1 both home and away.

However, this is a different Gunners side who are flourishing under Mikel Arteta. They sit top of the Premier League, ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City with 10 games left.

Neuer alluded to this when giving his thoughts on the tie (via DailyAFC):

"Arsenal are a very strong team, they have a very good spirit. It's not for nothing that they are currently top of the Premier League."

The Gunners booked their place in the quarterfinals after beating Primeira Lige outfit Porto 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the last 16. Neuer's Bayern came from behind to prevail against Serie A side Lazio with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Neuer thinks it will be a tough but exciting tie against Arteta's league leaders:

"It will be two tough games and we have to show everything we can to progress. It will be an exciting tie, we are looking forward to the task and happy that we can play these games."

Bayern Munich have endured a frustrating season and look set to surrender the Bundesliga title for the first time in 12 years. They trail Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points with nine games remaining.

Bayern Munich legend Bastian Schweinsteiger reacts to his former club drawing Arsenal

Bastian Schweinsteiger feels Bayern will be confident against the Gunners.

Bayern Munich fans will recall their demolition of Arsenal from the 2016-17 Champions League campaign before they lock horns in April. They exited the competition in the quarterfinals to eventual winner Real Madrid that year but are six-time European champions.

Their former captain Bastian Schweinsteiger feels the Bavarians' record against the Gunners could bode well. The German posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"(Bayern) has shown in the past that Arsenal suits them and will do everything they can to reach the semi-finals."

The north Londoners are yet to win the Champions League and will have to beat one of the competition's most successful clubs on their path to potential glory. Whoever prevails will face either City or Real Madrid in the semi-finals.